Diaz, McGowan Named Academic All-District





EUGENE, Or. Samaria Diaz and Terra McGowan were both named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 team on Wednesday for their stellar 2021 seasons both on the field and in the classroom. McGowan earned all-second-team honors and joined Bunker in the All-Pacific Region’s second-team. She finished third on the team hitting .308 to go along with five home runs and 26 RBI’s. McGowan also added six doubles and scored 24 runs while hitting .389 with runners in scoring position. The Mission Viejo, California native started 43 games at catcher and 10 as designated player and finished second in the Pac-12 with 12 runners going out on stealing. She started to catch fire all the way through, hitting .480 with multiple hits in six of those games between April 24 and May 7. McGowan also had a couple of big game walk-off hits late in the season, hitting a two-run walk-off home run against Arizona on May 7, and a game-winning RBI single in Texas in an NCAA Regional. match on May 23. Diaz had a strong season in 2021 in the circle, finishing 5-3 with a 2.76 ERA and striking out 98 to only 24 walks in 78.2 innings pitched. She ended the year tied for Pac-12 with three saves and finished sixth in the conference with 8.72 strikeouts per seven innings. The fifth-year senior put in some stellar performances in the circle along the stretch, with a 0.40 ERA with 21 strikeouts and just one walk in her last six appearances of the season. Diaz took the win in an elimination game at NCAA Regionals, throwing 5.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts vs. Saint Francis. She then struckout six batters in 3.2 innings and gave up only one run in the regional final against Texas. Diaz just completed her master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with a focus on sports media and earned CoSIDA all-district honors for the second year in a row, while McGowan, a psychology major, was named to the all-district academic team for the first time. Both qualified for the honor by achieving a GPA of over 3.3 while playing key roles on the field for the Ducks.

