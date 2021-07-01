Sports
7 Weirdest Things Popular Batsmen Did While Batting In Cricket
Batting in cricket is something almost every Indian fan loves the most. While playing gully cricket in India, most players prefer to bat first as it is relatively more fun for some fans as compared to bowling and fielding. It also often happens that the bat owner is the first to get out of cricket bats in trenches and if he gets out early, he runs with the bat to his house.
The sole purpose of batsmen in cricket is to bat longer by not losing the wicket. If a batsman is talented, runs will flow automatically if he keeps his wicket and continues hitting in the middle. Some cricketers have found unique ways to hit in cricket. They apply these techniques to make sure they don’t lose their wickets too easily. Sometimes the batsmen use strange techniques to confuse the bowlers as well.
In today’s unique list, we’ll look at the seven weirdest things some of the popular batsmen did while batting in cricket.
1. Abhishek Nayar
Watch Abhishek Nayar bats! pic.twitter.com/mckFTI71jRaboyob bhuyan (@aboyobbhuyan) May 11, 2013
Abhishek Nayar is a former Indian all-rounder. He has represented the Indian cricket team at international level and is now a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders coaching staff.
Nayar once played for the Pune Warriors India team in the IPL. During one of the matches, he struck with a unique stance, hitting low and leaving a large gap between the two legs.
2. Steve Smith
Steve Smith doesn’t have a typical batsman attitude. Still, the Australian batsman has had great success in all three formats of the game.
Smith was initially a right-arm leg spinner. However, he worked hard on his punching skills and is currently one of the best batsmen in the world.
Marnus Labuschagne screams while hitting cricket
Marnus Labuschagne in full mood to go the Steven Smith way! pic.twitter.com/1YqHobTUFrMufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 18, 2020
Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith were two of the most successful batsmen in the ICC World Test Championship. Both Australian batters scored huge runs for their country.
Both batsmen have a habit of yelling while batting in cricket. Occasionally, when they leave or tap a delivery, they’ll yell NO RUN at the same time.
4. Fawad Alam
Much has been said about Fawad Alam’s STANCE. As the term implies that one can stand any way they want, the willingness to play is what really matters in Batting #ENGvsPAK #fawadalam #technically speaking pic.twitter.com/1qxWslX8SGS.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) August 14, 2020
Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam made his debut very early. However, he quickly lost his place in the Pakistan team and it took him years to return.
Alam has a unique batting stance. The left-handed batsman has an attitude almost similar to that of former West Indian batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul.
5. Manoj Tiwary
Manoj Tiwary is a former IPL winning player. He was part of several iconic moments in the league’s history and in 2016 he joined the Rising Pune Supergiant.
While playing for the Pune franchise, Tiwary caught everyone’s attention with his attitude. His unique demeanor saw him cover his stumps in a different way.
6. Kane Williamson knocked over his bat while batting in cricket
Kane Williamson is the captain of the New Zealand cricket team. Most recently, he was in action in the United Kingdom, playing Test Series against England and the WTC Final.
Williamson once capped his bat while playing a delivery during the Tests against England. That weird thing he did while playing cricket went viral.
7. George Bailey stood in a weird way while batting in cricket
In an exhibition game, former Australian skipper George Bailey batted against the South African side. During his innings, he hit with his bat in the direction of the point fielder.
Faf du Plessis was standing in the slip cordon and he couldn’t contain his laughter. Bailey played with the unique attitude to achieve more success in the middle.
