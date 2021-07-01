Washington Football Team not offering single-game ticket purchase fees this weekend





LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — In thanks to fans and in celebration of the summer season, the Washington Football Team announced today that the team will waive all ticket fees for a single game for a limited time this upcoming holiday weekend. Fans can find additional information and buy free tickets at Thursday 1 July through Monday 5 Julythis only at WashingtonFootball.com/tickets. The season kicks off with a home opener at FedExField against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 12th. Other exciting games include a Thursday Night Football game against the New York Giants on 16 September and a Monday Night Football showdown against the Seattle Seahawks after Thanksgiving weekend on Nov 29. Top non-division home games are the New Orleans Saints (October 10), Kansas City Chiefs (October 17) and defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (November 14). The Washington Football Team wants to make the return to FedExField next season as exciting, convenient and affordable as possible for the team’s loyal and passionate fans. Earlier this year, the Washington Football Team announced its intention to welcome fans back to FedExField for the 2021 season at full capacity. Fans can also look forward to many exciting new changes to the gameday experience this fall, including improved parking, redesigned gameday entertainment and an emphasis on local flavors and inspiration through new food and drink at FedExField. The Washington Football Team gives the highest priority to the safety of its fans, employees, coaching staff and players. Widely recognized as one of the most effective COVID-19 infection control strategies for the 2020 season, the team will continue to implement safety and public health measures at FedExField in coordination with Prince George’s County leadership and health officials. For the latest FedExField security protocols, visit: WashingtonFootball.com/stadium/fedexfieldsafe. -Washington Football Team founded 1932- View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-football-team-to-offer-no-fees-on-single-game-ticket-purchases-this-weekend-301324085.html SOURCE Washington Football Team

