UPMC Mixed Doubles Charity Classic with notable tennis names





Notable tennis players from all sides of the East Coast flock to the Country Club of York in mid-July for an event that becomes an annual charity summer tradition in York County. The UPMC Mixed Doubles Charity Classic is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday July 17-18. With COVID-19 protocols relaxed, tournament director Mark Koons, the tennis director at CCY, hopes many people will show up for the event, which is free and open to the public. We had hoped for a large turnout, Koons said. We want all sports fans in York to come and watch high-level tennis. Due to the pandemic, attendance at the event was limited last year. The event will benefit York’s Opioid Collaborative, and Koons said it has raised more than $250,000 since its inception seven years ago. Koons said this year’s tournament is on track to raise $60,000-$65,000 for charity and he said 100% of the money raised will go to charity. Koons said all the money raised comes from sponsors, such as UPMC and WellSpan. The tournament will feature a $10,000 purse, with $5,000 going to the winning team. Koons son Holden, a standout player for James Madison University, will once again team up with Elizabeth Scotty. That duo has won the past two titles on CCY and is looking for a three-peat. Holden Koons, a former star player under Mark Koons at Dallastown High School, was voted the Colonial Athletic Association’s Colonial Athletic Association Tennis Co-Rookie of the Year this spring. Scotty, meanwhile, was a member of the NCAA Division I Womens Doubles Championship team from North Carolina in 2021, along with Makenna Jones. That title earned Scotty a wild card place in the US Open Womens Doubles Championship. Mark Koons is hoping for a full draw of 16 teams, but he said he is still looking for a few more teams. The event kicks off on Saturday, July 17 between 10am and 11am and on Sunday, July 18 at 9am. In case of rain, the tournament will be moved indoors to the Wisehaven Tennis Center. Wisehaven owner and lead pro, Phil Myers, is one of those expected to participate. Myers, a former luminary at York High and York College, closed out the 100th York City-County Tennis Tournament last summer by winning his fifth championship in that event. Other luminaries in York County include teenage girls Elizabeth Ionescu and Aida Mitrach, who are both nationally ranked. Other notables who entered the tournament include Sanam Singh, a former No. 2 ranked player at the NCAA DI level for Virginia, and Christina Rosca, a 2021 NCAA DI singles quarterfinalist for Vanderbilt. Reach Steve Heiser at [email protected]

