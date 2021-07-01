Flyers Unveil Redesigned Ball Hockey Rink in Gloucester Township

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled a newly designed ball hockey rink at the Marge Martin Sports Complex in Blackwood, New Jersey as part of the organization’s Learn To Play program. The Flyers’ Learn To Play program focuses on helping children from all walks of life learn that they can all play hockey, and it gives them a chance to experience the game and help them understand and understand it. pursue.

The Rink Flyerization includes several branding elements throughout the complex, including team styling on the rink scoreboard, lanes, player benches and more.

The unveiling of the revamped ice rink was part of the festivities, which included a graduation event for all Learn To Play program participants. The program is mostly focused on helping kids get on the ice at a young age, but they decided to expand the program this summer to include ball hockey and get out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program ran for six weeks from May 15 to June 30 and cost just $35. Kids could play the game and get some fun Flyers gear and gear on top. 400 children took part in the program, including some from lower-income families who may not be able to afford traditional hockey.

The program was a huge success, and the six-week program and redesign of the rink were part of the organization’s efforts to introduce hockey to children from communities in the South Jersey area. They also operated their Learn To Play ball hockey program at Bellmawr Hockey Rinks in Bellmawr, New Jersey, Evesham Hockey Complex in Marlton, New Jersey, and Maple Shade Street Hockey Rink in Maple Shade, New Jersey. The Flyers’ investments in the Learn To Play program were also offset by funds from the National Hockey League and the Player Association’s Industry Growth Fund.

Flyers Vice President of Community Relations & Government Affairs Joe Meade stated:

“We want to make sure every boy and girl in the Philadelphia area — regardless of their zip code or background — has the opportunity to play hockey and fall in love with the game. Our “Learn To Play” program usually puts kids right on the ice, but this summer our ball hockey program has made hockey more accessible, convenient and affordable for parents and young athletes on outdoor courts across the area. It has been a huge success and we are excited to continue growing the game for local kids.”

Bob Keefe, president of the Gloucester Township Hockey Alliance also spoke about working with the Flyers.

“Working with our NHL team in our hometown is beyond exciting for everyone here at GTHA. Our goal is not only to grow the game of hockey, but for children to love the game too, and the presence of the Flyers on our complex will allow the game to grow to new heights. Our motto is ‘Put a hockey stick in a kid’s hand today and make them a hockey fan for life,’ and with the help of the Flyers, we hope we can put hockey sticks in the hands of every kid in Gloucester Township.”

Former Flyers defender and current Flyers Director of Alumni/Community Development Brad Marsh and Flyers Youth & Amateur Hockey Manager Rob Baer attended the event and expressed their joy to be involved in the community and give back to the community. area. I had the opportunity to ask them over the phone about the event and to give back to the community.

ROB BAER

Q: “What does it mean to you to help give back and why?

“Well, it’s huge for us, this is the next generation of the Flyers fan base. It all started almost two years ago now when these guys from the Gloucester Township League reached out to myself and Brad Marsh and wanted to know how we could help, as if their numbers were starting to drop a little bit with their registrations, they wanted to try and reverse that trend. times, and so we had to put our heads together to try and figure out what we could do to try and move their numbers back in the right direction. So we came up with this Learn To Play concept, and it’s not like we’ve reinvented the wheel here, I mean, we’re doing a Learn To Play program on the ice in fourteen rinks in the area, so we’ve got that concept a copied and pasted a bit and reached out to the boys in Gloucester Township. They were fully on board and then they contacted some other South Jersey associations and they were all set, so we ended up with four rinks this spring and all four were sold out. A hundred kids each, so we had 400 kids that got through the program and they’re all running around here now with Flyers jerseys on and Flyers sticks in their hands and they all have a Flyers hockey ball. So it’s huge, it’s huge to put sticks in their hands and introduce kids to the sport, and ball hockey in particular eliminates some of the financial hurdles that you can face in ice hockey. It only costs $35 to sign up for six weeks and you get the stick and ball and pinnie, so it’s very cost effective for parents.”

BRAD MARSH

“You’ve always found ways to give back to the Philadelphia area, go back to your playing days with the team, and you’ve also done a lot of great work with the Flyers Alumni. What does it mean to you to give back to the community that supported you in your playing days and still to this day as an alumni of the team?”

“I think that’s something that was ingrained in us for a long time when we played junior hockey, then the NHL and then we were always an extension of the fans and the fans were an extension of the players, and it was simpler times when , and we were always one big happy family, you know what I mean?

You know they came to encourage us and we were grateful they were there to encourage us, and it was just an extension of us as a professional hockey player, and when you came to Philadelphia it was very important to Mr. Snider, you know when he started the Flyers it showed the players in the community and that’s that simple beginning that just found a way, and we’re still here in 2021.”

We had a short and fun chat afterwards, but I also realized that this coming season will be 40 years since Marsh was traded to the Flyers by the Atlanta Flames during the 1981-82 season, so I decided to ask him while I time had what was his favorite memory of the Flyers when I had the chance.

Q: While we’re on this topic, I have another question that comes to mind. So next season it will be 40 years since you were traded to the Flyers, so I was a little curious about your most cherished moment as a member of the organization in any capacity, be it (as) a player, with the Alumni, what is your fondest memory?”

“When you play hockey it’s clear the goal is to win the Stanley Cup and as a member of the Flyers we’ve done it almost twice, as you know in ’85 and ’87, and that four year period that we had a good hockey team and unfortunately we had to face probably the best team ever put together, the Edmonton Oilers. So those are my two fondest memories, but they’re also all bittersweet because my hand was almost on the Cup in ’87 and sadly I didn’t win it, but looking back I love seeing the teammates of that team, those teams and I like to have a beer with them and we always talk about ‘The Game’ and we probably should or could have won Game 7, but we didn’t. So that’s a big highlight, but I do remember when I first walked into the Philadelphia Flyer locker room, there was just something else going on. There was an aura about it, you know, with Bobby Clarke and the Bill Barbers sitting in the locker room with the Paul Holmgrens and so forth and so forth, and just the winning attitude or the winning expectations was there. Not that you don’t have them when you play with a different team, but they were different in Philadelphia and there was a lot of responsibility in the locker room. The players made sure to hold each other accountable to work hard after practice, and then the games came easy. Forty years, holy [expletive]!”

He ended his answer with a smile and we exchanged goodbyes. Marsh is a shining example of being active in the community and he, Baer and the Flyers organization have helped spread the game across the area and continue to help nurture the next great generation of fans and players. The Flyers helped put on a great event and they will try to be active in the community and grow the sport even more as time goes on.