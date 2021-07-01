Eleven years and counting butterfly table tennis





(By Joanna Sung) From the age of six I spent my days collecting table tennis balls at local clubs, watching the best players compete on a television screen and playing table tennis with my father in the basement. Now I’m seventeen. Eleven years of involvement in the table tennis world evolved the sport not only into a family hobby, but also a special part of my life that I became more and more passionate about. Of course, I encountered both mental and physical struggles along the way, and even considered quitting the sport, considering myself personally unfit to be a table tennis player. But my love for the excitement of competing in tournaments, along with the people table tennis brought into my life, encouraged me to push through every obstacle I encountered and eventually led me to where I am today. I vaguely remember the first US Open I entered, along with the next day when the tournament standings were officially published. My sister, Rachel, finished with an impressive score of 658 and myself with a relatively low score of 148. Stunned, I remember anxiously wondering why there was such a big gap between our ratings when we were both equally long had trained with the same trainers. When searching the internet and retrieving match records, I managed to familiarize myself with the standard grading system. In local clubs, tournaments or leagues, everyone always judged fellow players based on their rating. For example, in some extreme cases, people may refuse to play with lower rated players. As my interest in the sport grew, I became extremely fixated on my rating and constantly viewed the song as a label, a representation of my playing ability. In every tournament, the overwhelming pressure I felt to maintain my rating kept me from playing to the best of my ability. Today, I can freely play against players of all ranks without the pressure to maintain or increase my personal rank, as I realized that a player rating will never fully determine their skill or value as a table tennis player. During the pandemic, I definitely struggled to maintain and improve my table tennis skills. Being quarantined for extended periods and fighting to maintain good grades made it seem impossible to find the time and energy to exercise. Every night before bed I told myself I would start exercising the next day, but when the next day came, nothing ever happened. To inspire myself to pick up my paddle, I looked at past matches I played to remember the feelings of excitement and thrill that matches always brought. In addition, having Rachel at my house also constantly reminded me of how lucky I am to have such a higher level training partner constantly available. Recently, I finished fourth in the Under 19 National Ranking tournament, successfully maintaining my spot on the national team. Although I failed to fully achieve my goal of finishing in the top three, I still felt immensely proud that I had managed to get back on my feet and enjoy the sport with all my heart throughout the tournament. keep enjoying. The pandemic made me rediscover the joy of competing with plenty of talented players and the joy of personal improvement regardless of others. One last line. Let’s keep playing. Video of the Sung sisters practicing here Stay up to date with Butterfly professional table tennis gear, table tennis news, table tennis technology, tournament results and We Are Butterfly players, coaches, clubs and more.

