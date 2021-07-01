Slovenia, Luka Doncic now two wins from Olympic berth after beating Poland after





Luka Doncic and Slovenia are two victories of the Tokyo Olympics. Doncic had 18 points and 10 assists, Klemen Prepelic scored 17 points and Slovenia rolled past Poland 112-77 on Thursday in Kaunas, Lithuania, to earn a spot in the semifinals of Saturday’s Olympic qualifying tournament in that region. Slovenia (2-0) won its two matches in the group game with a total of 85 points. It now needs to win on back-to-back days this weekend to qualify for Tokyo. “Very happy, very happy, especially when I sit on the bench and I see the boys play the way they play – play together, fight together,” said Slovenian coach Aleksander Sekulic. “For us coaches, it’s a real pleasure to see them play this way.” Despite the defeat, Poland (1-1) also qualified for the semi-finals on Saturday. Thursday was the last day of group play in the four qualifying tournaments in Lithuania, Croatia, Serbia and Canada. There are no games scheduled for Friday; two semifinal games in each region are scheduled for Saturday, and those winners will play Sunday to determine the final four teams in the 12-team field for the Tokyo Olympics. Mateusz Ponitka led Poland by 16 points. “We didn’t play our best game,” said Polish coach Mike Taylor. “But we are looking forward to the semi-finals. We have two games to pursue our dreams of reaching Tokyo.” SPLIT, CROATI SUPPORT GERMANY 69, RUSSIA 67 Germany cleared an early 10-point deficit to reach the semi-finals of qualifying in Croatia, knocking out Russia. Johannes Voigtmann scored a team-high 13 points for Germany, including a jumper with 1:43 left to put his team ahead for good. Moritz Wagner scored 12 for Germany (2-0). Andrey Vorontsevich scored 17 points for Russia (0-2), which led 17-7 early in the third quarter and 53-45 late in the third, but sputtered across the line offensively. BELGRADE, SERBIA SUPPORT ITALI 90, PUERTO RICO 83 Italy used a 19-0 run in the second half to take command, eventually beating Puerto Rico in a matchup of teams that already knew they were headed for Saturday’s semi-finals. They were assigned to Group B in Belgrade, along with Senegal – who were unable to enter the tournament due to problems with positive coronavirus tests and travel restrictions. So Italy and Puerto Rico both got flat-rate wins over Senegal, meaning they were sure to play this weekend before the event even started. Nico Mannion, Achille Polonara and Simone Fontecchio each had 21 points for Italy. Gian Clavell led all scorers with 24 for Puerto Rico, which led with 17 late in the first half.

