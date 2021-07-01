Sri Lanka vs India: Indian cricketers ‘chilling by the pool’ after completion of quarantine







After finally finishing their quarantine period in Sri Lanka, Team India enjoyed a bonding session at their hotel in Colombo. There were happy faces everywhere as the cricketers spent some time by the pool. Team India will face Sri Lanka in a three-game ODI series from July 13. The ODIs will be followed by a three-game T20I series. BCCI posted a group photo of the cricketers from the pool and captioned it as “The joy of getting out of quarantine”, with “All smiles” and “Nice video coming soon on bcci.tv #TeamIndia #SLvIND”. The joy of coming out of quarantine All smiles A nice video coming soon https://t.co/uKFHYe2Bag #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/tKYJt7xdqr BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2021 In the group photo, people like Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal were captured smiling for the camera. The post was also well received by fans, many of whom wished the team good luck for the upcoming series. Even Chahal posted a group photo of the pool and added emoticons. Here’s the picture: pic.twitter.com/w4BhzzZr3p Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) July 1, 2021 Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav also shared a photo for his fans and captioned it as “Chilling by the pool, with those guys!” Chilling by the pool with those guys! pic.twitter.com/hWjwHDKJw9 Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 1, 2021 Many senior cricketers will not be available for Team India during the upcoming series. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will instead be in England for India’s five-match Test series starting in August. The team for the Sri Lanka series is a mix of youth and veteran players with Shikhar Dhawan as the captain. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will serve as Dhawan’s deputy throughout the series. promoted Most of the Indian cricketers picked for the Sri Lanka tour were last seen in action during the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) which was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IPL 2021 will resume from September to October and will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Topics mentioned in this article

