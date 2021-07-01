Key Irish players are quick to jump on NIL opportunity





The Notre Dame football program saw many players seize the opportunity on the first day of the new NIL policy, including Kyle Hamilton. Notre Dame’s football program is a national brand and the players who shine for the team are known all over the world. When it comes to the new NIL policy, it’s a good idea that some of the current Irish stars would benefit, and that became a reality on Thursday. July 1 would be the day some states would legalize making money with the name, image and likeness of a college athlete. The NCAA, meanwhile, had been hammering away at the issue, hoping for a way out. That was until the eleventh hour when they finally got to the point where NIL would be allowed for every NCAA student athlete. This is great for Notre Dame, both of which have been preparing NIL for over a year to become a reality, despite Indiana lagging behind other states in legislation. Now, several football players have already announced that they are going to take various NIL opportunities. This includes several players who posted with Yoke Gaming per Pete Sampson from The Athletic. Kyle Hamilton

Houston Griffith

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Clarence Lewis

Braden Lenzy

Xavier Watts

The axis of the Ecuon Yoke Gaming is a platform that allows you to play online video games with athletes, and it was actually founded by the former Notre Dame football player, Mick Assaf. NIL is a big deal for them because now college athletes who love video games can get paid to play with fans. They posted this message as the clock struck midnight and the 1st of July arrived: Of course, this is just one of the many opportunities student athletes now have under the NIL rule changes. Athletes can earn money doing things like playing in a video game, signing autographs, and getting a share of their jersey sales. In addition, they can now also charge appearance costs. For example, if you want Michael Mayer to show up for your fun run, you can now pay him to do so. The list of opportunities doesn’t stop there either. Some players are announcing concert tours and monetization YouTube channels, both of which were against NCAA rules until Thursday. These changes are not about ending amateurism or changing the game as we know it, they are about making student athletes do what every other student, including students with other types of scholarships, can do. It’s about being as fair as possible to the student-athlete. There’s a chance it could have an impact on recruiting, but the great coaches will be ready, and Notre Dame and Brian Kelly are now in a position to thrive.

