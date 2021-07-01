Why does my Instagram look like Wimbledon?





Photo illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Retailers It happens almost every sunny day lately. I’m swiping through Instagram Stories when I see at least one person posing with a racket in a head-to-toe tennis look. Some people don’t even bother with a racket. We definitely see our customers gravitating towards tennis fashion, such as pleated skirts, polo knits, retro sneakers and ankle socks, Caroline Maguire, fashion director at Shopbop, told The Cut. You don’t have to play to have fun in the signature sports style: fresh, preppy, comfortable and colorful. Tennis was boosted during the lockdown as a way to stay physically and socially active while adhering to social distancing precautions. You could growl and chat on either side of the field, staying at least six feet apart at all times. But it’s not going away now that New York is back to normal, the return of our social life has only made it more popular. For starters, you can now show your outfits to a wider audience. One person who picked up a racket during the pandemic explained that she likes the way tennis style both enhances and contrasts her usual wardrobe. I’ll use any excuse to wear a miniskirt, and having that preppy aesthetic as a reference is nice because it’s not normally a way to get dressed, she told the Cut. I also find it subversive because I’m bad at tennis and don’t own sneakers. I’ve been playing creepers in my platform and everyone keeps sending me DMs saying I’m going to hurt myself. Reflecting on the appeal of tennis fashion is a big part of the work of Louise Trotter, creative director of Lacoste, a brand that has been selling sports-inspired clothing, shoes and accessories since its founding by two tennis players in 1933. people are drawn to tennis and tennis fashion because it provides a way to belong. Today, tennis is a game for everyone, Trotter said. That brings a sense of community, not only in the activity itself, but also in the lifestyle around the game. I also believe that values ​​have recently shifted from consumption to a more balanced lifestyle. During the pandemic, many of us have re-evaluated comfort and style, and a white polo shirt or tennis sweater has stood the test of time. French Moroccan designer Charaf Tajer would argue that there is a level of sophistication that is appealing as well. His Casablanca brand launched in 2018 and was a finalist for the LVMH award two years later. It combines streetwear, athleisure and tailoring in fabrics like silk, cashmere and terry cloth for a look that’s part country club and part tropical getaway. Growing up, tennis was always the most elegant sport, he told the Cut. It was so ambitious that two people faced each other, with moments of intensity accompanied by moments of relaxation and elegance. As things reopen, many of us are trying to forge a new personal style that balances the comfort of lockdown sweats with a slightly more stylish, more pulled-together approach. So perhaps it’s no wonder that a sport loved by French kings and famous for terrycloth shorts has become so popular among fashion people. From crisp white skirts to terrycloth dresses, shop the style below. Stay in contact. Receive the Cut newsletter delivered daily Terms & Privacy Statement

