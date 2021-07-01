Area hockey players called all-stars | News, Sports, Jobs





Several Gloversville and Johnstown hockey players were among the names of the Foothills Council all-star team.

Johnstown’s Kalena Eaton, Emily Fleming, Sarah Pratt and Taryn Ringer were named to the first team, while Gloversville’s Jordan DeMagistris and Celia Meher also earned first team honors. Fleming and Ringer were also named to the all-state team. The Lady Bills shared the league title with South Glens Falls during the Fall II season. In addition to the first team rosters, Johnstown also had Parker Klingbeil, Cole Krempa, Anna Lee and Molly Memrick on the second team. Isabella Bermas and Emilia Haverly earned an honorable mention for the Lady Bills, while Gloversville’s Madison Smeallie and Alex Szabo also received an honorable mention. South Glens Falls had Jessica Betts, Paige Donato, Jillian Willis and Lauren Willis as first-team all-stars. Lauren Willis was also named to the all-state team. Queensbury’s Kamdyn Bashant and Kelsey Zehr also earned first-team honors, along with Glens Falls’ Gianna Endieveri and Haylee Girard. The first team rosters were Olivia Geniti and Emma Malone of Scotia-Glenville and Elizabeth Goodspeed and Olivia Stortz of Schuylerville. The Bulldogs placed Lillian Willis, Mia Benincasa, Ava Reynolds and Katelyn Klotz in the second team. Queensbury’s Kendra Ballard and Dani Hand also earned second-team honors, along with Schuylerville’s Eliza Barton and Isabel Reitano-Steyer. The second team winners were Lia DiCarlo of Scotia-Glenville, Allison Comstock of Glens Falls and Bridget Malone of Scotia-Glenville. Kaydence Matteson and Nora Trimarchi received an honorable mention for South Glens Falls, while Kendall Gross, Ciara Hirsch and Frances McTiernan of Glens Falls received an honorable mention. Rounding out the honorable mention selections were Queensbury’s Kartelyn Barton and Payton Mehalick; Scotia-Glenville’s Angelina Rules and Isabella Rules and Schuylerville’s Margaret Schwartz. All State Team Shenendehowa had Rachel Sterle, Lauren Shanahan and Hanna Merritt earn all state awards, while Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake’s Senja Matson and Paige Thowe were also named to the all-state team. Rounding out the selections for all Section II states were Ayla Fauler of Hoosick Falls, Lexyss Zovitoski of Granville, and Madelyn Kasulinous of Hoosick Falls. 2021 Foothills Council All Stars First team Kamdyn Bashant (Queensbury), Jessica Betts (South Glens Falls), Jordan DeMagistris (Gloversville), Paige Donato (South Glens Falls), Kalena Eaton (Johnstown), Gianna Endieveri (Glens Falls), Emily Fleming (Johnstown), Olivia Geniti ( Scotia-Glenville), Haylee Girard (Glens Falls), Elizabeth Goodspeed (Schuylerville), Emma Malone (Scotia-Glenville), Celia Meher (Gloversville), Sarah Pratt (Johnstown), Taryn Ringer (Johnstown), Olivia Stortz (Schuylerville), Jillian Willis (South Glens Falls), Lauren Willis (South Glens Falls), Kelsey Zehr (Queensbury). Second Team Kendra Ballard (Queensbury), Eliza Barton (Schuylerville), Mia Benincasa (South Glens Falls), Allison Comstock (Glens Falls), Lia DiCarlo (Scotia-Glenville), Dani Hand (Queensbury), Parker Klingbeil (Johnstown), Cole Krempa ( Johnstown), Katelyn Klotz (South Glens Falls), Anna Lee (Johnstown), Bridget Malone (Scotia-Glenville), Molly Memrick (Johnstown), Ava Reynolds (South Glens Falls), Isabel Reitano-Steyer (Schuylerville) Lillian Willis (South Glens Falls) Honorable Mention Katelyn Barton (Queensbury), Isabella Bermas (Johnstown), Kendall Gross (Glens Falls), Emilia Haverly (Johnstown), Ciara Hirsch (Glens Falls), Kaydence Matteson (South Glens Falls), Frances McTiernan (Glens Falls), Payton Mehalick ( Queensbury), Angelina Rules (Scotia-Glenville), Isabella Rules (Scotia-Glenville), Margaret Schwartz (Schuylerville), Madison Smeallie (Gloversville), Alex Szabo (Gloversville), Nora Trimarchi (South Glens Falls) 2021 All-State Field Hockey Team Section II Selections Foothills Council Taryn Ringer (Johnstown), Emily Fleming (Johnstown), Lauren Willis (South Glens Falls) Suburban Council Rachel Sterle (Shenendehowa), Lauren Shanahan (Shenendehowa), Paige Thowe (Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake), Senja Matson (Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake), Hanna Merritt (Shenendehowa) Wasaren-Adirondack League Ayla Fauler (Hoosick Falls), Madelyn Kasulinous (Hoosick Falls), Lexyss Zovitoski (Granville) Today’s latest news and more in your inbox SARATOGA SPRINGS The New York Racing Association, Inc. announced on Wednesday that one-day general admission… AMSTERDAM The Amsterdam Mohawks had the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League-game in Saugerties on Wednesday … CAROGA LAKE Wednesday’s wet weather forced the postponement of supercross competition at Royal Mountain Ski… AMSTERDAM The Amsterdam Mohawks improved to 19-4 overall with a sweep of a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball …



