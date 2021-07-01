Record Number of Wolverine to Big Ten Distinguished Scholars





Photo Frame of 2020-21 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars ROSEMONT, ill. — The Big Ten Conference Thursday (July 1) announced its Big Ten Distinguished Scholars, with 119 University of Michigan student athletes earning the award for their work in the classroom during the past academic year. The Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honor goes to student-athletes who achieved an average of 3.7 or higher in the previous academic year. Michigan’s 119 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars mark the fifth straight year with at least 70 honorees, with this year the highest in school history. Of Michigan’s 119 honorable mentions, 13 student athletes achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA for the 2020-21 academic year. Michigan’s 2020-21 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars *The credit earned for both cross country and track baseball (1)

Griffin Mazury , Gr., Sports Management, Moorpark, California. Basketball Men (3)

CJ Baird , Sr., Business Administration, Novi, Mich.

Austin Davis , Gr., Human Movement Sciences MS, Onsted, Mich.

Franz Wagner , So., Organizational Sciences, Berlin, Germany Women’s Basketball (1)

Danielle Rauch , Jr., Applied Exercise Science, Syracuse, NY Field hockey (3)

Katie Begley , So., History, Windsor, Conn.

Maya Gompper , Sr., Elementary Education, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kathryn Peterson , Jr., Neuroscience, San Diego, California. Football (2)

Isaac Gerkis , Jr., Biology, Health and Society, Birmingham, Mich.

Andrew Vastardis , Gr., Physiology, Ashburn, Va. Men’s golf (1)

Pier Francesco De Col , So., Business Administration, Piedmont, Italy Women’s Golf (2)

Mikaela Schulz , So., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience, West Bloomfield, Mich.

Sophia Trombetta , Jr., Human Movement Sciences, Independence, Ohio Gymnastics Men (7)

Casey Cummings , So., Psychology, Tustin, California.

Paul Juda , So., Psychology, Deerfield, Ill.

Thomas Paul , Gr., Biomedical Engineering, Morgantown, W.Va.

James Read Sr., Computer Engineering, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Anthony Tawfik , Sr., Molecular Sciences, Mississauga, Ontario

Virgil Watkins , So., Materials Science & Engineering, Ann Arbor, Mich.

David Willett , So., Biomedical Engineering, High Point, NC Gymnastics Women (7)

Abby Brenner , Jr., Applied Exercise Science, Maple Grove, Minn.

Sierra Brooks , So., Business Administration, Plainfield, Ill.

Anna Dayton , Sr., Cognitive Science, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Lauren Farley , Sr., Organizational Studies, Dallas, Texas

Anne Maxim , Sr., Sociology, Clinton Township, Mich.

Gabby Wilson , So., Engels, Ypsilanti, Mich.

Natalie Wojcik , Jr., Spanish and Psychology, Douglassville, Pa. ice hockey (1)

Jack Becker , Sr., Business Administration, Dellwood, Minn. Women’s Lacrosse (1)

Caitlyn Camelio , So., Undeclared, Falmouth, Maine rowing (20)

Paige Badenhorst , Sr., Organizational Sciences, Environment, Benoni, RSA

Lauren Benitez , So., Organizational Studies, International Studies, Spanish, Oakland Township, Mich.

Tayla May Bentley Bent , Sr., Psychology, Communication, Johannesburg, RSA

Faith Bridgeman, Jr., Neuroscience, Sociology, Clinton Township, Mich.

Kate Burns , Sr., Industrial & Operations Engineering, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Ze Cato , So., LSA in Black, West Chester, Pa.

Annaka Draaisma , So., Human Movement Sciences, Ada. Mich.

Lilia Duncan , Gr., Public Health, Sterling Heights, Mich.

Ally Eggleton , Sr., Environment, Psychology, Thomaston, Conn.

Tara Flaherty , Jr., Civil Engineering, La Grange, Illinois.

Julia Gehlert , Sr., Engels, Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.

Annika Hoffmann , Sr., Political Science, Comparative Literature, Geelong, Australia

Kate Kikilo, So., Biology, Health & Society, Denver, Colo.

Ember Larson , So., Human Movement Sciences, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Lillian Mei , Jr., Mechanical Engineering, San Ramon, California.

Sophia Rallis, So., Sportmanagement, Novi, Mich.

Lauren Sickmiller , Jr., Human Movement Sciences, Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.

Noah Medium , Senior, Economics, International Studies, Middle Eastern Studies, Phippsburg, Maine

Ashley Veldheer, So., Nursing, Byron Center, Mich.

Katie Zaslaw , So., LSA in Black, Yorktown Heights, NY Men’s football (4)

Kevin Buca , Jr., Electrical Engineering BSE, Rochester, Mich.

Declan Gaffney , Jr., Communications, Los Angeles, California.

Joel Harrison , Senior/Gr, Computer Science Engineering, Langley, BC

Jacob Nunner , Sr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience, Shelby Township, Mich. Women’s football (10)

Skylar Anderson , Jr., International Studies, Boulder, Colo.

Emily Ashby , Jr., Earth and Environmental Sciences, Ada, Mich.

Hannah Blake , So., Communications and Media, Northpark, Auckland, New Zealand

Lauren Brideau , So., Industrial & Operations Engineering, Austin, Texas

Claire Dawson , So., Industrial & Operations Engineering, Cave Creek, Ariz.

Samantha DeVecchi , Sr., Sports Management, Orinda, California.

Emily Leyson , So., Nursing, Long Valley, NJ

Lauren Long , Sr., Biomedical Engineering, Chicago, Illinois.

Alia Martin , Sr., Cognitive Science, Carmel, Ind.

Izzy Nino , Sr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience, Northville, Mich. softball (2)

Meghan Beaubien , Sr., Biomedical Engineering, Newport, Mich.

Sarah Schafer , Sr., Elementary Education, West Des Moines, Iowa Swimming and Diving Men (2)

Nadav Aaronson , So., Undeclared, Ramot HaShavim, Israel

Bora unalmis , Jr., Applied Physics, Kingwood, Texas Swimming and Diving Women (12)

Nikki Canale , Senior, Sports Management, Waxhaw, NC

Olivia Carter , Jr., Classical Archaeology, Greensboro, NC

Lucy Hogan , So., LSA Black, Evanston, Ill.

Alex Hughes , Sr., Sports Management, Big Pointe, Me.

Allie Klein , Jr., Sports Management, Melbourne, Australia

Kate Krolikowski , Sr., Business Administration, Laguna Beach, California.

Victoria Kwan , Jr., Elementary Education, Richmond Hill, Ontario

Maggie MacNeil , Jr., Psychology, London, Ontario

Sierra Schmidt , Sr., Film, Television and Media, Erdenheim, Pa.

Kaitlynn Sims , So., LSA Moonlighting, Montgomery, Texas

Caroline Sisson , Jr., Psychology, Holland, Mich.

Katii Tang , So., Psychology, Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong Men’s tennis (4)

Nick Beaty , Sr., Psychology, Wayzata, Minn.

Kristofer Siimar , Sr., Information, Tallinn, Estonia

Mattias Siimaro , Sr., Information, Tallinn, Estonia

Jonny Yaffe , Jr., General Studies, Los Angeles, California. women’s tennis (1)

Anca Craciun , Jr., Statistics, Toronto, Ontario Men’s Athletics/Cross Country (11)

Jack Aho , Sr., Sports Management, Grayslake, Illinois*

Roland Amarteifio , Gr., Urban and Regional Planning, Evanston, Illinois.

Tom Dodd , Gr., Human Movement Sciences, Birmingham, England

Vail Hartman , Sr., Economics, Okemos, Mich.

Christian Hubaker , Sr., Sports Management, Grand Ledge, Michigan *

Will Landowne , Jr., Environmental Engineering, Westport, Conn.*

Austin Lino , Gr., Electrical & Computer Engineering, Watertown, Mass.

Andrew Liskowitz , Gr., Real Estate Development Certificate, Middletown, NJ

Devin Meyrer , Gr., Master of Social Work, Wildwood, Mo.*

Max Wagner , Gr., Chemical Biology, Beverly Hills, Mich.

Colton Yesney , Jr., International Studies; Film, Television & Media, Negaunee, Mich.* Athletics/Cross Country Women (14)

Grace Alley , So., LSA Moonlighting, Albuquerque, NM

Meg Darmofal , Gr., Human Movement Sciences, Leslie, Mich.*

Camille Davrec , Sr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience, Milwaukee, Wis.*

Anne Forsyth , Jr., Statistics, Ann Arbor, Mich.*

Amber Gall , So., Psychology, Shepherd, Mich.*

Alice Hill , Sr., Ecology, Evolution & Biodiversity; Neuroscience, Ann Arbor, Michigan*

Lexi Munley , Sr., Business Administration, Clarkston, Michigan.*

Briana Nelson , Gr., Food Sciences, Kentwood, Mich.

Annie Taylor , Gr., Biomedical Engineering, Charlottesville, Va.

Maddy Trevisan , Gr., Design Science, Farmington, Michigan.*

Ericka VanderLende , So., Applied Exercise Science, Rockford, Michigan.*

Kayla Windemuller , Jr., Applied Exercise Science, Hamilton, Michigan.*

Peyton Witt , So., Political Science, Kalamazoo, Mich.*

Megan Worrel , Jr., Computer Science, Troy, Michigan.* Volleyball (1)

Paige Jones , Jr., Sports Management, New Bremen, Ohio water polo (5)

Sophie Jackson , Jr., Architecture, West Yorkshire, England

Ava Morrant , Jr., Communications & Media, Maple Ridge, BC

Erin Neustrom , Jr., Sports Management, Moraga, California.

Maddie O’Reilly , Sr., Sports management, Villanova, Pa.

Emily Ritner , Sr., Psychology, Newport Beach, California. wrestling (4)

Myles Amine , Gr., Sports Management, Brighton, Michigan.

Drew Mattin , Senior, Biology, Health & Society, Delta, Ohio

Jack Medley , Jr., Sports Management, Chesterfield, Michigan.

Stevan Mic , Gr., Sports Management, Cedar Lake, Ind.

