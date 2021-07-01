2022 College Football Team Recruits Top 25 Rankings

As the football colander turns to July and NIL (name, image, likeness) dominates the conversation, college football recruiting has blossomed in the summer months.

June marked the first time in more than 15 months that prospects were able to make traditional official and unofficial visits, some every weekend of the month, since the start of the pandemic. As you might have expected, this resulted in numerous verbal pledges, more than 100 in the Power 5 ranks for the class of 2022 alone.

As such, the SI All-American is renewing its top 25 rankings, led by the program at the top last month in the state of Ohio.

1. Ohio State (No. 1 in June)

15 Verbal Commitments

June was more of the same for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, adding significant pieces to the No. 1 class throughout the month, including Texas defensive back and NFL legacy Terrance Brooks on Wednesday, making it the top secondary in the country. strengthens. Running back Dallan Hayden and widespread Kaleb Brown were also added to the Buckeye catch in June.

2. Notre Dame (4)

16 Verbal Commitments

In both the 2022 and 2023 classes, the Irish are clearly on the rise. Momentum aside, the group could push to be the best class Brian Kelly has amassed in South Bend, led by a big group on both the offensive and defensive lines. It was strengthened more in June, but the addition of California linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka stands out the most.

3. Florida State (8)

14 Verbal Commitments

More work in the trenches became tangible for the Seminoles in June, bolstering the class on both sides, led by one of Alabama’s top blockers in Tae Woody. Georgia’s offensive lineman, Qae’shon Sapp, was another key addition against regional programs.

4. Penn State (5)

12 Verbal Commitments

The more we dig into the Penn State trek, the more we love the 12-man class so far. Drew Allar is a banner QB to build around and the pass-catcher catch is about as big as any program in the country to date, led by Kaden Saunders, who really impressed us at Future 50 in June.

5. LSU (2)

11 Verbal Commitments

June was not tangibly the best month for the Tigers, despite a strong group of recruits coming to campus for visits, with a few cancellations. But the core of the class, led by in-state stars at QB in Walker Howard and offensive tackle in Will Campbell, remains among the best nationally.

6. Texas A&M (9)

10 Verbal Commitments

The Aggies are rolling on the recruiting path with significant visitor momentum, but also movement in the commitment list over the past month on the defensive side of the ball. Safety Jarred Kerr and linebackers Ish Harris and Martrell Harris jumped on board alone last week.

7. Georgia (3)

11 Verbal Commitments

The Bulldogs lost two banner pledges in Bear Alexander and Deyon Bouie, but came back later in June with Florida secondary contender JaCorey Thomas.

8. Boston College (12)

19 Verbal Commitments

The largest pledge class in America grew more in June, with eight pledges coming in since our last update. From downhill linebacker Edwin Kolenge to Texas jumbo athlete RJ Maryland, the Eagles have pledges from prospects representing more than 10 states.

9. Texas (10)

12 Verbal Commitments

In addition to being more impressed with QB Maalik Murphy every time we see him, including Wednesday night, the Longhorns have a top 10 group with immediate success within the state lines under Steve Sarkisian, including newest signing Jamarion Miller.

10. Oklahoma (6)

8 Verbal Commitments

The smallest class in our top 10, the Sooners have clear star power in the skill positions so far, led by big wide receiver Luther Burden and newest addition in running back Gavin Sawchuk. He and Raleek Brown are the largest file duo committed to a show to date.

11. Baylor (14)

18 Verbal Commitments

The Bear class is big, it’s piping hot on the trail and it may not slow down anytime soon. Not only has it added a slew of new commitments like attacking offensive lineman George Maile lately, but the early evaluation of QB Zach Pyron seems like one of Dave Aranda’s best calls yet. Not to mention longstanding pledge and jumbo athlete Kaian Roberts-Day who pulled out of his recruitment despite national interest last month.

12. Mississippi State (11)

14 Verbal Commitments

Outside of the College World Series, Bulldogs fans should be excited about their next recruiting lesson. It picked up one of the top passers within the state lines in Donterry Russell, just before the LSU offensive line promise Lucas Taylor was flipped in the first week of June. Fellow trogman Cam East replaces the only release of the month from tackle Jacarius Clayton.

13. Rutgers (7)

13 Verbal Commitments

In addition to the strong success with its pipeline in New Jersey, RU has so far brought balance to its 2022 catch – not to mention novelty. How about 6’7″ DJ Allen hopping on board in June? There are fascinating athletic profiles up and down the Scarlet Knight commitment list and Gavin Wimsatt told SI he’s totally stuck with the program after an official visit in late June.

14. Michigan (17)

12 Verbal Commitments

UM is one of the programs that quickly became hot in June, bringing in five prospects within a six-day period from June 19-25. Of course, one of them found himself in the seemingly most volatile position yet, quarterback, headlined by intriguing California passer Jayden Denegal.

15. USC (24)

9 Verbal Commitments

The Trojans added a trio of prospects in June, none more on or off the field as Peach State star defensive lineman Mykel Williams. The mid-June pledge could be the first of many for USC in the state of Georgia, something to watch as Clay Helton’s program climbs the ranks.

16. Alabama (21)

8 Verbal Commitments

Steadily as she goes, Alabama’s class builds around Ty Simpson at its own pace. June had a few additions to Louisiana skill positions that backfired on Le’Veon Moss and huge Florida pass catcher Amari Niblack. We all know that much more is on the way.

17. Clemson (23)

8 Verbal Commitments

Pound-for-pound, Clemson’s June pickups shone about as brightly as any program in the landing of elite coverman Toriano Pride and pass rusher Jihaad Campbell. The Tigers also grabbed a regional security in Sherrod Covil and the rare stock kicker in Robert Gunn as Dabo Swinney doubled his bet list in a matter of weeks.

18. Kentucky (13)

11 Verbal Commitments

Kentucky maintains a top 20 class with one of the bigger catches in the SEC, adding Texas offensive lineman Nikolas Haul last week.

19. Oregon (16)

10 Verbal Commitments

The Ducks are double-digit on the commitment list, bolstering the front seven in June, ducking back into Alabama with linebacker TJ Dudley and securing a commitment from former Washington verbal Sir Mells along the defensive interior.

20. Arkansas (18)

12 Verbal Commitments

Holding on to their top commitments, the Razorbacks grabbed another in-stateer in defensive lineman Nico Davillier last week, already the eighth commitment for Sam Pittman within state lines.

21. South Carolina (NR)

12 Verbal Commitments

The Gamecocks jump into the Top 25 for the first time thanks to what becomes a banner secondary transport relatively quickly. Floridians Anthony Rose and JyVonte McClendon are tall, physique and slender, and new to the commitment list. A third of the Gamecock catch, not counting QB Braden Davis’ stop in the state last year, comes from the Sunshine State.

22. Florida (25)

10 Verbal Commitments

Florida surprised many on the hiring path in the first two weekends of the June window, with star-studded visitors and a pledge from Alabama-born Shemar James. UF also added skill position talent in the fast Chandler Smith and Jamarrien Burt.

23. Oklahoma State (19)

12 Verbal Commitments

The Pokes had a strong group going into the summer and despite some fluctuation, they are still holding out with a dozen promises. However, it ended the month on a climax, flipping the impressive Talyn Shettron from rival Oklahoma, where he just joined brother Tabry on the OSU commitment list.

24. Missouri (20)

9 Verbal Commitments

Small but talented, the Tiger class remains intriguing within the Top 25 around great passer-by Sam Horn. In June, Mizzou added Texas secondary prospect Marcus Scott.

25. Maryland (15)

12 Verbal Commitments

The Terps continue to draw attention to the path within the Big Ten, adding a trio of new pledges in the past month.

Lost weight: Cincinnati

Next group: UCLA, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Cincinnati, NC State

