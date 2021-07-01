Connect with us

Sports

Season D Colorado High School Girls Tennis All-State Teams

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By

 


CHSAA

Season D’s All-state girls’ tennis teams are presented by CHSAANow.com, ColoradoPreps.com, and MaxPreps.

These teams were created based on results at the state tournament.

The athletes who won championships during their standings were named Players of the Year. Coaches of the Year were awarded to the coaches of championship teams.

5A Girls Tennis State Championship

(Brad Cochi/CHSAANow.com)

Class 5A

Player of the Year: Lily Chitamber, Boulder

Coach of the Year: Chris Jacob, Cherry Creek

First team
NameYearSchoolItem.
Lily ChitamberJuniorBoulder1S
Valerie NeginSeniorSmoky Hill1S
Lorena CedenoJuniorCherry Creek2S
Anika SharmafreshmanCherry Creek3S
Eliza HillSeniorCherry Creek1D
Nicole HillSeniorCherry Creek1D
Halley MackiernanSeniorCherry Creek2D
Anna FusarisSeniorCherry Creek2D
Victoria MoldovaJuniorCherry Creek3D
Jisel BokerfreshmanCherry Creek3D
Mia GraysonJuniorFairview4D
Emily HaoJuniorFairview4D

(Dan Mohrmann/CHSAANow.com)

Class 4A

Player of the Year: Lauren Manwiller, Mullen

Coach of the Year: Jera Sturgell, Mullen

First team
NameYearSchoolItem.
Lauren ManwillerSeniorMullen1S
Beilynn GeissJuniorland of love1S
Anna SalleeJuniorNiwot2S
Emily CreekSeniorNiwot3S
Hanna NoyessophomoreKent Denver1D
Kendall AdamsfreshmanKent Denver1D
Tierney ScanlonGrand JunctionMullen2D
Izzy DesjardinsGrand JunctionMullen2D
Madeline CritesJuniorMullen3D
Aubryanne LeugersJuniorMullen3D
Renée HoytsophomoreMullen4D
Clara DaileyfreshmanMullen4D
(Luke Zahlmann/Pueblo Chieftain)

Class 3A

Player of the Year: Anna Jordaan, Colorado Academy

Coach of the Year: Woody Oliver, D’Evelyn

First team
NameYearSchoolItem.
Anna JordaansophomoreColorado Academy1S
Grace LicJuniorD’Evelyn1S
Alexis GilioSeniordawson2S
Sofia CieslewiczIfreshmanD’Evelyn3S
Anna DayJuniorD’Evelyn1D
Kyrianna KrzystekoSeniorD’Evelyn1D
Maisy SchoemansophomoreD’Evelyn2D
Maria ChristoffersenJuniorD’Evelyn2D
Cheranne WangJuniorD’Evelyn3D
Karina LeeJuniorD’Evelyn3D
Sarah CookfreshmanD’Evelyn4D
Mariah DeanJuniorD’Evelyn4D


BoulderCherry CreekColorado AcademyD’EvelynDawsonFairviewKent DenverLovelandMullenNiwotSmoky Hill

CHSAA

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://chsaanow.com/2021-07-01/all-state-girls-tennis-teams-for-season-d/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: