Season D Colorado High School Girls Tennis All-State Teams





Season D’s All-state girls’ tennis teams are presented by CHSAANow.com, ColoradoPreps.com, and MaxPreps. These teams were created based on results at the state tournament. The athletes who won championships during their standings were named Players of the Year. Coaches of the Year were awarded to the coaches of championship teams. Class 5A Player of the Year: Lily Chitamber, Boulder Coach of the Year: Chris Jacob, Cherry Creek First team Name Year School Item. Lily Chitamber Junior Boulder 1S Valerie Negin Senior Smoky Hill 1S Lorena Cedeno Junior Cherry Creek 2S Anika Sharma freshman Cherry Creek 3S Eliza Hill Senior Cherry Creek 1D Nicole Hill Senior Cherry Creek 1D Halley Mackiernan Senior Cherry Creek 2D Anna Fusaris Senior Cherry Creek 2D Victoria Moldova Junior Cherry Creek 3D Jisel Boker freshman Cherry Creek 3D Mia Grayson Junior Fairview 4D Emily Hao Junior Fairview 4D Class 4A Player of the Year: Lauren Manwiller, Mullen Coach of the Year: Jera Sturgell, Mullen First team Name Year School Item. Lauren Manwiller Senior Mullen 1S Beilynn Geiss Junior land of love 1S Anna Sallee Junior Niwot 2S Emily Creek Senior Niwot 3S Hanna Noyes sophomore Kent Denver 1D Kendall Adams freshman Kent Denver 1D Tierney Scanlon Grand Junction Mullen 2D Izzy Desjardins Grand Junction Mullen 2D Madeline Crites Junior Mullen 3D Aubryanne Leugers Junior Mullen 3D Renée Hoyt sophomore Mullen 4D Clara Dailey freshman Mullen 4D (Luke Zahlmann/Pueblo Chieftain) Class 3A Player of the Year: Anna Jordaan, Colorado Academy Coach of the Year: Woody Oliver, D’Evelyn First team Name Year School Item. Anna Jordaan sophomore Colorado Academy 1S Grace Lic Junior D’Evelyn 1S Alexis Gilio Senior dawson 2S Sofia CieslewiczI freshman D’Evelyn 3S Anna Day Junior D’Evelyn 1D Kyrianna Krzysteko Senior D’Evelyn 1D Maisy Schoeman sophomore D’Evelyn 2D Maria Christoffersen Junior D’Evelyn 2D Cheranne Wang Junior D’Evelyn 3D Karina Lee Junior D’Evelyn 3D Sarah Cook freshman D’Evelyn 4D Mariah Dean Junior D’Evelyn 4D



