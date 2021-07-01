10 interesting UFA goals to watch in 2021

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This July 1st may not be the start of the NHL’s free-agency frenzy as it normally does, but that doesn’t mean we can’t kick off with one last look at the 2021 UFA goalie cohort.

In case you didn’t know, this is the fifth and final in a series of blogs exploring this off-season UFA between the pipes. Click here for more context and to read the first blog in this series.

Today’s blog describes the most important UFA goalkeepers that haven’t been covered yet. Many are nearing the end of their NHL journeys, but at the very least deserve a goodbye, if nothing else.

Tuukka Rask – Boston Bruins

If Rask had the slightest interest in exploring the open market, he would be the white whale of the 2021 UFA goalkeeper class. The 34-year-old Finn is the NHL’s active leader in goals-against-average (2.27) and save rate (0.921). In fact, only three goalkeepers in league history – Dominik Hasek, Johnny Bower and Ken Dryden – stopped shots at a better pace. Rask’s best campaign came in 2013-14; he won the Vezina trophy and earned a first-team all-star nod as he led the Bruins to the Presidents’ Trophy. And he is not far from a similar look. Rask shone in 2019-20, with a .929 SP, five shutouts and a leading 2.12 GAA. He was Vezina’s runner-up and the all-star goalkeeper of the NHL’s second team.

Rask has never won a Stanley Cup as a starter, but that’s really the only round of applause he’s missing. His individual numbers even improve marginally in the post-season. But Rask – who will miss the 2021-22 start after an off-season hip surgery – has said it’s Boston or bust for him. That’s a shame for goalkeeper-needy GMs, but a blessing for the B’s. He has to get back down and can take over when young Jeremy Swayman falters.

Jaroslav Halak – Boston Bruins

Rask’s battery buddy in Boston for the past three years. The Slovakian stopper has played in 15 NHL seasons, calling home five different cities – never staying in one place for more than four seasons.

Halak is likely to find new grounds this summer, though Rask’s injury opens up the possibility of a Beantown return. But Halak would have to take a haircut from the $3.5 million he made this season. Halak has been reliable throughout his career – especially as part of a tandem; he has been part of a Jennings Trophy-winning duo twice. Halak, 36, is closer to the end than to the beginning, but he still has some good hockey in him. In his three seasons in Boston, Halak had 49 wins and a .918 SP in 83 starts.

Pekka Rinne – Nashville Predatorsville

The great Finn is one of the elite goalkeepers of his generation and a quintessential Predator, but his sojourn in the Music City may be over. Juuse Saros emphatically anchored in the starter fold and Rinne could choose to go elsewhere or even hang the pads after 15 years on The Show.

Rinne missed 51 games after undergoing hip surgery in October 2013, but the 38-year-old has remained strong even in his dim NHL years. Rinne has missed just 14 games due to injury since returning from his trip under the knife in March 2014.

Like compatriot Rask, Rinne has a Vezina and two all-star nods on his resume. His 60 career picks rank third among active NHLers. If his time in Nashville is over, it has ended appropriately; Rinne shutout 30 saves in his 2020-21 curtain call.

He was always able to help and abusively needy club.

Henrik Lundqvist – Washington Capitals

You could have forgiven “Hank” for being a little moody after the year he had, but he’s coped with the adversity commendably while seemingly maintaining a good mood. Perhaps that shouldn’t come as a surprise from one of the NHL’s most famous good guys.

Lundqvist signed a $1.5 million one-year pact with Washington for 2020-21, but missed the entire campaign after heart surgery. We won’t speculate too much about what that means in the future, but instead we’ll take a moment to appreciate his spectacular career.

When his playing days are over, Lundqvist will be remembered as a great goalkeeper of all time. The 39-year-old is a five-time Vezina finalist – he won the award once – a two-time NHL all-star, and was Sweden’s starting goalkeeper for their run to Olympic gold in 2006. In addition to winning in Turin, he is also a Gold World Cup medalist. Among active NHLers, he is second in both wins (459) and shutouts (64).

Lundqvist has not officially closed the book yet and if he can continue playing, he will try to sign with a contender. A date with Lord Stanley is seemingly the only outing the sweet Swede has failed to secure.

James Reimer – Carolina Hurricanes

Reimer is one of three netminders to call home Carolina’s fold in 2020-21. He is also one of three Carolina netminders whose contract is now expiring. Alex Nedeljkovic – the only RFA – will be retained; so much we know. Whether Reimer (or Petr Mrazek) will return to the Tar Heel State, however, is anyone’s guess.

Reimer is 33 years old and has played in 11 NHL campaigns. After five and a half seasons in Toronto, the Leafs traded him to San Jose by the 2016 deadline. Since then, Reimer is 88-55-20 with a .912 SP and 2.72 GAA. He played in 22 games for the Canes this season.

Manitoba-born Reimer has just completed a $17 million five-year contract that he originally signed in the summer of 2016 with the Florida Panthers. He won’t make the nearly $3.4 million AAV he did on his previous pact, but should catch on as a backup somewhere.

Brian Elliott – Philadelphia Flyers

Half the disaster in the Philadelphia net this season. The 36-year-old from Newmarket, Ontario, has signed three separate short-term contracts with the Flyers in the past four seasons. They’re probably bringing in another veteran to pair with a Carter Hart, hoping they bounce back from a terrible 2020-21.

Elliott led the NHL in SP in 2011-12 and 2015-16, but those years are no more. Could bounce back from Philly’s goalkeeper graveyard though.

Craig Anderson – Washington Capitals

Colorado traded Anderson to Ottawa in February 2011 in exchange for Elliott. Could one – or both – be riding into the sunset this summer?

Anderson has just turned 40 and has played in just four games in the regular season this year, a thrilling two-game stint as No. 1 playoff aside. His last three years in Ottawa have been a battle after six-and-a-half stellar seasons in Canada’s capital. The 2017 Masterton Trophy winner is the Sens all-time leader in games played (435), wins (202) and nearly doubles runner-up Patrick Lalime in saves as Sen.

Anderson comes out of a competition-minimum deal with the Caps.

Cory Schneider – Islanders of New York

New Jersey bought the 12-year NHL veteran on October 8, 2020. He then signed a one-year deal with the Islanders for the league minimum ($700,000) a day after the 2020-21 season started. Schneider did not play in the NHL this year and only skated two games in the AHL. Maybe he’s drawing a PTO?

Laurent Brossoit – Winnipeg Jets

He was drafted by Calgary, made his NHL debut with Edmonton and played the last three seasons with Winnipeg. Could he travel to Vancouver to complete the Western Conference Canadian tour? Brossoit has fluctuated between good and bad seasons since he became semi-regular in 2017-18. He started only 11 games in 2020-21, but registered a .918 SP and was shutout.

Carter Hutton – Buffalo Sabres

Hutton had one win in 12 starts with Buffalo this season. It seems a long time ago that he led the league in SP and GAA in 2017-18 with the Blues. It will be interesting to see what his NHL future holds.