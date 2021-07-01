Sports
Mishakin anchors Thursday Table Tennis Parlay
Table tennis is in full swing in Russia and we’ve picked three of the best games played on Friday.
Don’t worry if the names aren’t out, we’ve done the research to find the best value of the Liga Pro tournament.
The ping pong table kicks off at 2:00 PM ET with Mishakin vs Alekseev, followed by Silantev vs Melnikov and Tunitsyn vs Yudin at 2:15 PM.
Vladimir Mishakin vs Aleksandr Alekseeva
The Russians faced each other just two days ago, with Vladimir Mishakin coming out on top in a 3-0 win.
It was only his second win of the last 10 games, but he is a player with a lot of advantage and he will feel comfortable beating Alekseev in consecutive games.
Alekseev has had four wins from his last 10 matches, but he has a run of three losing matches. He was beaten 3-0 in every game, so he’s struggling to win a set and he could struggle to win Thursday’s game.
Mishkin was the +140 underdog to win in the most recent meeting. We don’t expect the table tennis betting markets to have him with such long odds again.
He has won three of the last four games against Alekseev and we love his chances to complete that record.
Choice: Vladimir Mishakin
Alexei Silantev vs Vladislav Melnikov
The whole form is with Aleksei Silantev, who has racked up four wins in his last five games, including a 3-1 win over Melnikov late last week.
His recent record consists of 11 wins and only four defeats, so he is one of the best players in Liga Pro. Three of those wins were 3-0 whitewash, which bodes well for the rest of the season.
His opponent, Vladislav Melnikov, has lost three of his last four matches. His only win came against Alexander Monakov, but he would then lose to Monakov last week.
Melnikov had previously shown good form including back-to-back 3-0 wins. If he brings that shape, he will be a challenge for Silantev, but that’s a lot to ask.
Silantev is the test material and we expect him to score a 3-0 or 3-1 victory.
Select: Alexei Silantev
Dmitriy Tunitsyn vs Anton Yudin
The winning run for Dmitriy Tunitsyn came to an end against Razinkov, but bettors should look to his previous form for the best betting guide.
He was one of the best bets on the online sportsbook after eight wins in his last 10 games. Despite losing his most recent, Tunitsyn will be eager to get back into the winning groove against Anton Yudin, who struggled for consistency.
Yudin has three wins from his last five games, but only four wins from his last 10. However, he scored consecutive 3-0 wins over Tunitsyn in May and that could still be fresh in his mind.
There is little doubt that recent form favors Tunitsyn, so he chose him to win. He has risen in the Liga Pro rankings and he can continue his work.
Choose: Dmitriy Tunitsyn
