Softball well represented in CoSIDA Academic All-District Team





softball | 1-7-2021 15:10:00 hrs University of Minnesota Softball Notes Natalie Den Hartog , Amber Fiser , Katelyn Kemmetmueller , MaKenna Partaine and Autumn Pease were all named CoSIDA Academic All-District selections, announced today by the organization. Recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined field and classroom achievements, a student-athlete must be a starter or major reserve with at least a cumulative grade of 3.30 (on a 4.0 scale) at their current institution to be nominated. First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America voting. The winners of the first, second and third Academic All-America teams will be announced in early July. DenHartog, an outfielder from Hopkins, Minnesota, was a 2021 NCFA All-Region and First Team All-Big Ten in the 2021 campaign. She led the team last season, batting (.321) in 131 at bats in 44 games . DenHartog led the Big Ten in home runs with 15 and ranks fifth in school history with 39 home runs in his career. Also led Gophers with 42 RBI’s, slugging % (.740), on-base percentage (.454) and 27 walks. A 2020 Softball America First Team Shortened Season All-American, DenHartog is also a 2019 NFCA Top-3 Freshman Finalist. Academic All-Big Ten roster this season, she was also named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. Fiser, a pitcher from VanHorne, Iowa, finished her career with an earned average of 1.70 in 166 appearances. She had 27 career breaks and was the NCAA’s active leader in multiple categories. In 2021, she was named NFCA All-Region, Second Team All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten All-Defensive Team. She is making her mark on the Gopher program, ranking third in school history in games thrown (166), innings (859.1) and fifth in strikeouts (953). A 2019 First Team NCAA All-American; Fiser was also named Academic All-American and Big Ten Pitcher of the Year. She is a multiple Academic All-Big Ten roster and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar athlete. Kemmetmeuller is an infielder from Rogers, Minnesota. “Nurse Katie” became the first Gopher within the Minnesota softball program to be a registered nurse. Kemmetmueller was named second-team All Big Ten last year and was also named to the 2019 All-Big Ten All-Defensive and Big Ten All-Tournament team. Over the course of her career, Kemmetmueller played in 178 games, including 143 career starts and 417 career at bats. Kemmetmueller played the hot corner and had a fieldwork percentage of 0.953 at third base in five years with the Gophers. She was also a multiple Academic All-Big Ten roster and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Athlete. In her final season as a Golden Gopher, Partain (Banks, Ore.) led Minnesota in batting average (.329), at bats (143), runs (37), hits (47), triples (3) and on-base percent (0.449) . The infielder also had a .969 fielding percentage. Partaine was named a four-time NFCA Great Lakes Region roster and a three-time First Team All-Big Ten roster. Her 245 starts rank fourth in school history, while her 222 runs top the Gopher record books. She is also a multiple Academic All-Big Ten selection and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. Pease, a pitcher from Murrieta, California, was named NFCA All-Region in 2021 and a Second Team All-Big Ten in her junior year. She held the team’s best ERA with a 1.75 ERA and a 12-3 record. Pease also registered five complete games and Minnesota’s only no-hitter of the season in a win over Nebraska. Pease completed her first full year as a Golden Gopher after transferring from Idaho State in the fall of 2019, where she scored 4-2 in 2020 with 15 appearances striking out 62 in 59.1 innings pitched.

