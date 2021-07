Tennis Federer gets his shine back when the sun shines at Wimbledon

By Martyn Herman LONDON (Reuters) -The sun finally came out at Wimbledon on Thursday and eight-time champion Roger Federer got his old shine back at Center Court to eclipse Richard Gasquet and move serenely to round three. It wasn’t quite vintage Federer, but the 7,500 fans gathered around his favorite track didn’t care, as the Swiss gave them enough to ooh and aah over in a 7-6(1) 6-1 6- 4 win. The 39-year-old Swiss needed a while to find his timing and had to save three break points in his first service game. But after being pushed into a tiebreak, the 20-time Grand Slam champion flipped the switch and his game started flowing as he claimed the breaker in sparkling style. After taking the opener, the sixth seed moved smoothly through the gears and Gasquet couldn’t live with him as the Frenchman suffered an 11th consecutive loss to Federer, a streak going back to 2011 when he didn’t even win a set. It was in stark contrast to Tuesday night, when persistent rain meant Federer collided with another French player, Adrian Mannarino, under the roof of the Center Court in the first round and appeared to slip away from the Swiss. He eventually came through when Mannarino suffered a knee injury after slipping on the greasy grass, but it was one of Federer’s most hollow wins of the 103 he now owns at the All England Club. MORE RELAXED Federer arrived at Wimbledon with doubts about his form after an unusually early defeat at Halle, but the signs look positive as he prepares for Britain’s Cameron Norrie. “Felt good physically. Much more relaxed in a lot of ways, because I could play a really good breaker,” he said. “What I was able to do today gives you a lot of confidence. You can start playing so much more freely.” Federer is adored at Wimbledon, but he may find the Center Court crowd a little less reverent as he faces off in form against Norrie, one of three British men in the third round after beating Australian Alex Bolt. Story continues Norrie reached the last 32 for the first time with a 6-3 6-1 6-2 win against the Australian wildcard. “I hope the crowd goes in,” Federer said in court after sending Gasquet. “I understand if they’re cheering him on and if it’s for me, it’s because of the last 20 years and all the big wins I’ve had here. Cam’s had a great year and played great at Queen’s (reaching the finals), backing that here. ‘But enough now – he has to go outside! I have to go.’ (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)

