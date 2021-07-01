Sports
Play it again Sports teams with National Women’s Hockey Star, inspiring girls through youth hockey mentorship program
Play It Again Sports and Winmark Corporation sponsor the search for the next pioneers in women’s ice hockey
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., July 1, 2021 /CNW / – Play it again sports and Winmark the resale company today announced a formal partnership with Blake Bolden, a women’s hockey pioneer who competed in the NWHL and is currently a Pro Scout for the Los Angeles Kings, to sponsor her inspiring girl’s mentoring program — embolden hair. The free six-month mentorship program welcomes 25 female hockey participants, ages 13-16, from around the world North America support and empower as they navigate and become pioneers in the world of ice hockey.
The application period is now open through August 31, 2021. Lucky winners will be selected by Bolden and Winmark and announced via email at September 10, 2021. The program meets almost once a month for 90 minutes and runs from October 2021 to March 2022. Discussions will cover a variety of topics from mental preparation and goal setting to self-motivation and time management, as well as a dedicated guest speaker.
Bolden’s hockey journey began at age six when she got her first set of hockey gear at her local Play It Again Sports. Since then, Bolden has made history as the first black women’s hockey player to compete in the NWHL and the second woman to ever scout in the NHL, working for the Los Angeles Kings. She just joined too ESPN’s NHL Coverage Team as an NHL reporter this fall.
“This isn’t just about me,” Bolden says. “I decided to do more and be more for those young girls who were waiting for me after the game. I get energized when I talk to young girls and would always come away inspired by just being vulnerable – it changed my whole personality. This was so important to me, I’ve dedicated my life to it.Play It Again Sports, where I got my first gear, gave me the opportunity to play this sport at a time when I couldn’t afford new gear. I’m so excited to be working with them on this initiative. I have one message for kids getting into hockey today: be true, be yourself, be brave.”
Women’s hockey is one of the world’s fastest growing sports, with women’s participation increasing by 34% over the past decade. This program supports girls and young women by empowering them as they navigate the world of ice hockey together.
“We are delighted to partner with Blake Bolden for her inspiring mentoring program and giving our young clients the opportunity to learn from such a role model in this sport,” says Renae Gaudette, President of Franchising at Winmark Corporation. “Play It Again Sports and Winmark are proud sponsors of this initiative and look forward to making an impact on the lives of young players.”
For more information and to apply, visit playitagainsports.com/embolden-her.
About Play It Again Sports
Play It Again Sports is your convenience store for sports equipment. We buy, sell and trade high quality used and new sports equipment and fitness equipment. Our goal is to provide value to our customers, first by helping them recycle their high-quality used sports equipment and then passing the savings on to them when they need to update their equipment. Visit for more information playitaagainsports.com.
About Winmark Resale Company
Winmark Corporation is a nationally recognized franchise company supporting and mentoring entrepreneurs interested in opening one of our award-winning retail resale brands: Plato’s Kast, Once upon a time there was a child, Music go around, Play it again sports and Style Encore Winmark has been at the forefront of the sustainability movement for over 30 years. We have made resale our business by selecting franchise partners who believe in the model of buying and selling locally sourced, quality used products that add value to their communities and leave our planet a better place for generations to come. Visit winmarkcorporation.com For more information.
About Blake Bolden
Blake Bolden is a former professional women’s ice hockey player who has broken through many barriers in achieving many firsts in the sport of women’s ice hockey. Bolden joined the Los Angeles Kings in 2020 as their Growth and Inclusion Specialist and Pro Scout, the second woman to ever scout in the NHL, and was recently added to ESPN’s NHL Coverage Team as an NHL reporter. More information on blakebolden.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/play-it-again-sports-teams-up-with-national-womens-hockey-star-inspiring-girls-through-youth-hockey-mentorship-program- 301324697.html
SOURCE Winmark Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/01/c5260.html
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/play-again-sports-teams-national-203600807.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
