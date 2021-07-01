Tokyo Games: IOA likely to announce name of Indian Olympic Games flag bearers by July 5, sources say







With the Tokyo Games just around the corner, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is likely to announce the name of the flag bearers for the flagship’s opening ceremony on July 5. “IOA plans to announce the names on July 5. We have some names that we are sorting out, but as of now it is mainly on PV Sindhu and Bajrang Punia, but again it is not official. The final names will be announced on July 5,” sources in the known development told ANI. Meanwhile, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and IOA are continuing their efforts to raise awareness among athletes tied to Tokyo with a session titled “From India with Pride,” which helped them understand Japanese culture and overcome the potential barriers. address, in addition to being ideal ambassadors for the country. Tuesday’s session was attended by badminton and table tennis players such as PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and others. Renowned media professional Joy Bhattacharjya moderated the session for which Go Sports Foundation is a knowledge partner. “This was a great session, we are all very excited about the Olympics. We will all enjoy the Olympics and give our best,” said PV Sindhu, silver medalist of the 2016 Olympics. our trip and stay in Tokyo and on anti-doping were informative and will help us.” Table tennis player Sutirtha Mukherjee who is making her Olympic debut was very happy with her lessons from the three sessions: “These were very interesting. I learned a lot about Japan and about the expectations once I get there, I am very excited because this will be my first Olympics,” she said. promoted The athletes watched a video of young athletes wishing the athletes tied to the Olympic Games of India their best wishes. Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga, shooters Shahu Mane and Shreyanka Sadangi, badminton player Malvika Bansod and swimmer Suvana Bhaskar were among the young athletes featured in the video. Sports Authority of India and the Indian Olympic Association are conducting three-session awareness programs for all athletes in Tokyo. Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/olympics/tokyo-games-ioa-likely-to-declare-name-of-indias-flag-bearers-for-olympics-by-july-5-says-sources-2477283 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos