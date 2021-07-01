The Cardinals must really try their best to beat the Colorado Rockies

Guys, I have bad news.

The Rockies are quite a good team when they play at home. Now, given the Cardinals’ battle against teams that aren’t the… Arizona DiamondbacksI don’t think many fans will waltz into this series expecting the Cards to dominate or anything like that. Just saying, the Rockies at home and the Rockies on the road are two very different things.

Need proof? They are 28-16 at Coors Field. They’re unimaginably bad on the road, as if the Springfield Cardinals suddenly had to play a whole year in the major leagues, the Rockies on the road might be worse than them. Unfortunately, we don’t play at Busch Stadium tonight and on the weekend. And yes, there’s a good chance their real talent isn’t that great at home – not that we’ll ever find out what that real talent is – but I’m comfortable saying they might as well be different teams at Coors and everywhere else.

This is my third series preview, and I just note that I’m using the pitching matchups that ESPN provides. I say that because in the last two series, the pitching matchups that I said happened didn’t happen exactly the way I said. So there is the disclaimer that for whatever reason what ESPN has if the matchup has been wrong for my previous two series previews and I will be using that site again and don’t be surprised if they are 0-3.

Thursday (7:40 AM CT)

Adam Wainwright (3.59 ERA / 3.93 FIP / 3.66 xFIP) vs Anthony Senzatela (4.76 ERA / 4.12 FIP / 4.35 xFIP)

This seems like a good match for the Cardinals if you don’t look deeper. Don’t look deeper. I don’t want to spit in your Cheerios, but this is arguably a bad matchup for the Cardinals. Why? Well, to put it simply, Senzatela is better at home and Wainwright is much, much worse on the road. And Wainwright’s road numbers haven’t been to Coors Field either. Let’s look at the house/road specific numbers.

Wainwright (6.31 ERA / 5.26 FIP / 3.75 xFIP), Senzatela (3.91 ERA / 3.67 FIP / 4.27 xFIP)

Well, if you want to bet xFIP, you can still keep your optimism! Admittedly, Wainwright’s home run luck changes on Coor’s field seems rather unlikely, but at least the success of the other guys is a fluke. For his career at Coors Field, his FIP is 4.47 and his xFIP is 4.51. So absolutely no home run talent here. Just pure luck. Let’s turn some of that back tonight.

Favourite: Toss up

Friday (7:10am CT)

Johan Oviedo (5.23 ERA / 5.30 FIP / 5.10 xFIP) vs. Chi Chi Gonzalez (5.81 ERA / 5.17 FIP / 4.76 xFIP)

Will be honest here. The Rockies may have a different game plan at home. In fact, I’m sure they do. Gonzalez has 49 GB% in house this year, 36% on the road. He prioritizes groundballs at Coors Field. In fact, both he and Senzatela have less strikeouts at home than on the road. Maybe prioritize non-walking hitters. Senzy, whom I call him because I’m tired of writing his name, walks less, Chi Chi doesn’t. But like I said, a lot more groundballs.

The whole no-walking hitters thing could be a problem for Oviedo, but he does force hitters to hit the ball fairly high on the ground at a 47.4 GB% yoy. So he has that in store for him. This is another neutral pitching matchup. Oviedo is a bit more unpredictable than Chi Chi, who always seems to be bad, so it all depends on whether Oviedo can throw attacks that day.

Favourite: Toss Up

Saturday (8:10 AM CT)

Wade LeBlanc (5.60 ERA / 5.59 FIP / 4.96 xFIP) vs. Kyle Freeland (6.54 ERA / 6.73 FIP / 4.83 xFIP)

You can look on the bright side or not with this matchup. LeBlanc doesn’t let hitters walk. Which is good. Especially at Coors Field. He allows very strong contact. That’s bad. Especially at Coors Field. If he can somehow pitch like he did against the DBacks, who usually had weak contact, he should be fine, even at Coors Field. But a contact heavy pitcher on Coors is, shall we say, subject to the whims of BABIP, and that is usually a losing battle at Coors Field.

On the other hand, though, it doesn’t really seem like Freeland is any better. He has a 6.67 FIP at home if you were wondering, so he didn’t quite get the same boost that the previous two pitchers got. He also barely pitched this year, with only 7 starts and 31.2 IP. His latest update says Freeland (hamstring) was spotted on Wednesday while catching about 120 feet, reports Thomas Harding of MLB.com. so uhhh. Not sure if he’s really pitching on Saturday? ESPN says yes and if I’m wrong, go pelt ESPN with eggs.

Favourite: Another toss-up

Sunday (2:10 CT)

Carlos Martinez (6.38 ERA / 4.63 FIP / 5.09 xFIP) vs. German Marquez (3.62 ERA / 3.45 FIP / 3.71 xFIP)

Yes, this is about as skewed match-up as you can get. Not much else to say here. Marquez nearly threw a no-hitter to Coors on Tuesday. At Coors. He’s very, very good. Martinez was very, very good in his last performance. So hopefully he can build on that. But hey, the Rockies should be the favorites on Sunday.

Favourite: Marquez

Queue

catcher – Well, it doesn’t really matter who the Rockies use. They have Elias Diaz (43 wRC+, career 70 wRC+) and Dom Nunez (45 wRC+, career 45 wRC+). Yadier Molina is quite easily better than both, even good for a home boost in those stats. Hell, Andrew Knziner will probably start this series at least one game and he’s better than both those guys.

First base – Technically, CJ Cron has better stats, which is no surprise given the battle environment, but even taking that into account, his 110 wRC+ is better than Paul Goldschmidt’s 106 wRC+. But honestly, if Goldschmidt were playing at Coors, I think he would have better than a 110 wRC+. I know wRC+ is already responsible for this, but it feels like Goldy was really hurt playing half of his matches at right-handed powerkiller Busch Stadium.

second base – Brendan Rodgers has had a promising first 33 games in the majors this year. His previous attempts did not go so well. With a 111 wRC+ and questionable projections (92 wRC+), I’d probably take Rodgers over Edman unless a lefty throws for the Rockies. I’ll definitely take Rodgers over Edmundo Sosa and Matt Carpenter if they get the nod at 2B.

third base – You can’t take games away from a player BUT I have Ryan McMahon in fantasy and he hit three home runs and a double in one of his games. His wRC+ is only 95 for the season. He’s not Nolan Arenado.

Short stop – Trevor Story is going to win this matchup regardless of who plays for the Cards.

left field – Ramiel Tapia is a fun player who’s been around a lot longer than I thought, but Tyler ONeill is both a better batter and a better fielder than him, so this isn’t much of a game. And I was just reminded that ONeill could hit a homerun at Coors! Exciting! It can go 600 feet.

Midfield – HARRISON BADER IS BACK. And he’s better than Yonathan Daza, who currently has a .393 BABIP and somehow only a .093 ISO, god how little power could he literally have anywhere else. His 102 wRC+ is technically better than what Bader would do, but again: .393 BABIP. Plus defense.

Right field – Charlie Blackmon is not what he used to be, probably an undersized batter and certainly an undersized fielder at this point in his career. Dylan Carlson, at least in RF, is probably above average in both aspects of baseball. Easy Carlson!

Joshua Fuentes plays a fair amount on 3B and is horrible so it’s an even more lopsided match-up when Fuentes plays on 3B. Garrett Hampson gets a few starts at either 2B or in the OF, and he is an easily below average fielder, though probably above average fielder. Like Edman, but worse at hitting. I’m also not sure if he changes any of the above conclusions.

So it’s all set to be released this weekend. They are better everywhere than in the middle. They’re not better at any of the pitching matchups, so they’ll just have to hit their starters. That’s the bottom line: hitting the ball more than the other team. I’m not sure I feel really confident given the Rockies record at home, plus the absolute difficulty the Cards have in scoring points, despite my belief that the offense is fine.

So go team, should be… fun might not be the right word. While more offensive = better is the popular belief, I think I hate the pitching constantly giving up runs much more than I hate watching an anemic offense. So don’t pitch that and be unbelievably good when the odds are stacked against you. Unbelievably good at Coors with whose pitching it gives up as… four runs per game I think. So, like I said, show yourself insulting.

As you can see, the tenses of this series are also everywhere, so keep that in mind. I have no idea why a game is at 7:40, one at 7:10 and one at 8:10. Make up your mind, Rockies!