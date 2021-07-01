Miron adds three international top players to tennis roster

STEPHENVILLE Tarleton, Head of Women’s Tennis Coach Elianne Miron, has announced the addition of three top international players to the Texas roster.

“This is a very exciting recruitment course,” Miron said. “These three ladies together bring a wealth of experience that will give our team even more depth. By finishing second in the WAC in the regular season last year, we have put ourselves on the map and the level of recruits coming in, is an example of that. I can’t wait to get these girls on the field and watch them compete. It’s going to be a fun year.”

Deniza Marcinkevica Riga, Latvia State of Fresno

Deniza Marcinkevica comes to Tarleton after a strong career at Fresno State, where they competed at the top of the lineup for the Bulldogs last season.

“Deniza is a great recruit for us,” said Miron. “She brings so much experience from her previous school and will immediately be ready to compete on the national stage. I was very impressed with her playing during the recruitment process and look forward to seeing her compete as a Texan.”

She was an All-Mountain West Doubles roster for 2021 last spring and was a three-year letter winner for the Bulldogs. She was 13-3 overall in doubles last spring, including 12-2 alongside partner Dalia Ahmed in the number 1 position in doubles.

Marcinkevica won 18 singles matches in her career with Fresno State, including a career-best seven last spring, starting with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Fresno Pacific’s Mariia Boodii in her first-ever fight for the No. 1 position.

“I chose Tarleton because of the competitive and supportive teammates and the healthy environment the coaches promote,” Marcinkevica said. “Their professionalism was reflected in every conversation and I know they will take the time to help me develop into an even stronger player. I am very excited to meet my teammates and the Tarleton staff who will be joining us this season. I can’t wait to continue making history as part of women’s tennis at Tarleton State University.”

Anna Hosking Stellenbosch, South Africa Abilene Christian

Coming to Tarleton as a transfer from rival Abilene Christian, Anna Hosking bolsters the Texan lineup with Division I double experience.

“Anna will be an exciting player to watch develop,” said Miron. “Coming from a Division I program, she knows how tough the competition is and I know she will work hard to compete with the best. Anna will bring a tremendous amount of energy and competitiveness to our team and I am excited to have her in Stephanville.”

Hosking, a native of Stellenbosch, South Africa, won three of four doubles matches along with her partner Allison Stewart at the New Mexico State Invitational in the 2020 COVID shortened spring.

During her preparatory career in South Africa, she was a three-time first-team tennis athlete and vice-captain.

“I chose to come to Tarleton because of the culture in the tennis team,” said Hosking. “The girls and coaches are driven to compete and achieve their goals on and off the field, while also loving each other and having fun.”

She has lived on four different continents (England, Dubai, South Africa, USA) and now she has a home in Stephenville! Welcome, Anna Hosking #TexanNation pic.twitter.com/5obwwb783l Tarleton Women’s Tennis (@TarletonTennis) July 1, 2021

Natalia Komari Inowroclaw, Poland Sopocka Tennis Academy

A real freshman from Poland, Natalia Komari brings a unique level of energy to the program after a great preparatory career at the Sopocka Tennis Academy.

“Natalia is a stunner,” Miron said. “Her game is explosive and she has big guns that allow her to play more aggressively. Throughout the hiring process, Natalia was full of energy and I can see she’s excited to play for Tarleton. Can’t wait to see her on the track in the purple and white.”

With a slew of 25,000 events to her name, Komar was the 2018 Women’s Over 18 quarterfinalist and boasted a Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) of 9.52.

“The moment I spoke to Coach Miron and the rest of the girls on the team, I knew this place was special,” said Komar. “I firmly believe it is important to follow your dreams and never give up. This is even easier to do when you have a support team and coaches who believe in you and I know Tarleton offers this. I can’t wait to be part of this team.”

From Poland to Stephenville, welcome Natalia Komari ! #TexanNation pic.twitter.com/25vbGJSKVX Tarleton Women’s Tennis (@TarletonTennis) July 1, 2021

Tarleton went 11-10 in their first Division I campaign last year, finishing second in the Western Athletic Conference regular season standings with a 5-1 league mark.