Temporary Name, Picture and Likeness (NIL) Policy

I. POLICY STATEMENT

The following policy (policy) is intended as a guideline for student athletes, coaches, and University of Wisconsin-Madison employees about the use of the student-athlete name, image, and/or likeness for commercial purposes. This document provides definitions and regulations regarding the use of the name, image and/or likeness of a student athlete at the university. Failure of student-athletes to adhere to this policy could result in penalties imposed by the NCAA and/or the university that may affect student-athletes’ eligibility to participate in peer-to-peer athletics and maintain an athletic scholarship. This policy is subject to change.

II. DEFINITIONS

A. Name, image and likeness. Name, image and/or likeness (NIL) are the three components of a person’s publicity right. These are independently or collectively identifiable aspects of an individual that make them unique, including but not limited to their name, image, likeness, nickname, signature, social media account, any symbol, name or design that readily identifies them or any combination thereof .

b. Student-athlete. A student-athlete is a student whose enrollment has been requested by a member of the athletics staff or other representative of athletic interests with a view to the student’s eventual participation in the college’s peer athletic program. Any other student does not become a student athlete until the student registers for a peer team under the jurisdiction of the Universitys Athletics Department. A student is not considered a student athlete based on previous participation in high school athletics alone. For the purposes of this Policy, a student athlete must be eligible under applicable state and/or federal NIL law to participate in NIL activities.

c. Official Team Activities. Official Team Activities means all games, practices, exhibitions, scrimmages, meetings, team appearances, team photo sessions, university sponsored sports camps, and other team-organized activities, whether the activity takes place on or off campus, including individual photo sessions and news media interviews.

D. Fair market value. The value of a right, good, service or property as determined by the market (or objective buyers) rather than as determined by a subjective individual. This is what an informed and unpressurized buyer would pay to an informed and unpressurized seller in a business transaction (the price is based solely on the value of the right, good, service or property). The fair market value of a particular right, good, service or property can be determined by the price at which other buyers and sellers have agreed for a similar right, good, service or property.

e. Prohibited sponsor category. A prohibited sponsorship category is any sponsorship agreement in certain product categories, with specific entities and/or with identified individuals that violates existing university contracts, university policies or for any other reason determined in good faith by the university. Prohibited categories of sponsorship include, but are not limited to, sponsorship that: (1) negatively affects the reputation of the university; (2) appear to create an endorsement by the university of a particular company, product, political candidate, or position related to public policy; (3) be deemed to contain obscene, indecent or profane material; (4) ridicule, exploit, or humiliate any person based on their age, color, religion, physical or mental disability, appearance, national origin, citizenship, veteran status, marital status, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, or gender identity ; (5) promote tobacco products; (6) NCAA Promoting Prohibited Substances; or (7) promoting gambling/sports betting. For more information on the university’s sponsorship policy and prohibited sponsorship categories, see: https://policy.wisc.edu/library/UW-204.

III. STUDENT ATHLETES FEE & RIGHTS / UNIVERSITY RESPONSIBILITIES

A. Student-athletes at the university may be compensated for using her or his name, picture and/or likeness for commercial purposes when the student-athlete is not involved in official team activities. The fee for the name, image and/or likeness of a student-athlete must be commensurate with the work actually performed and based on the fair market value. All financial and tax implications related to Student Athlete fees for the use of her or his name, picture and/or likeness are the responsibility of the Student Athlete.

B. An athletic scholarship, including participation costs, from the university is not a reimbursement for the use of the name, image and/or likeness of a student-athlete. An athletic scholarship awarded to a student-athlete by the university will not be revoked or reduced only if a student-athlete earns compensation for using the student-athlete’s name, image and/or likeness or obtaining of professional representation in a manner consistent with this policy.

C. No compensation may be provided to a student-athlete for athletic achievement or college attendance.

D. The University, including its athletics department, and staff may not compensate or arrange for compensation to be paid to any current or prospective student athlete for her or his name, image and/or likeness. In addition, neither the University, the Athletics Department, nor any staff member should be involved in the development or operation of any current or future student athlete name, image and/or likeness activity. It is also not permitted for the University, or third parties hired by the University, to be involved in identifying or securing the name, image and/or likenesses for any current or prospective student athlete.

E. The University Athletics Department will educate its student-athletes about name, image, and/or likeness activities, including, but not limited to, name, image, and/or likeness educational programs and associated regulations , and assists with compliance and disclosure expectations, as well as assisting by providing information on various name, image and/or similarity issues.

F. A student-athlete may identify himself as a student-athlete at the university during activities for which he receives compensation for the use of his name, image and/or likeness. Student-athletes may only use university trademarks, logos, symbols, phrases, slogans or any other university intellectual property to provide the student-athletes with opportunities to earn compensation for the use of her or his name, image and/or likeness, if those rights are secured through existing channels and in connection with a valid agreement granting those specified rights. License agreements relating to retail products may be obtained through the University’s Office of Trademark Licensing, to the extent the desired rights are available, and are appropriate in that agency’s discretion.

G. Student-athletes are not permitted to use the Athletic Department facilities while participating in activities for which they receive compensation for the use of their name, picture and/or likeness. Furthermore, student-athletes are not allowed to use university facilities for name, image and/or likeness activities.

H. Student-athletes are not permitted to contract for the use of their name, picture and/or likeness in any Prohibited Sponsor Category unless prior approval is received. The list of prohibited sponsorship categories may be updated by the university from time to time. In the event that a student-athlete enters into a commercial relationship in a Prohibited Sponsorship Category, the student-athlete will be required to terminate this relationship.

I. Student Athletes are not permitted to enter into contracts for the use of their name, image and/or likeness in connection with any commercial product or service that conflicts with any of the University Team Contracts. Team contracts are university contracts that stipulate that student-athletes must use certain equipment and other goods while representing the university or one of its teams. As a result, student-athletes may not engage in name, image and/or likeness activities that require the student-athlete to use, wear, or display a competing brand like that of a university team contract.

J. A student-athlete who intends to enter into a contract under which the student-athlete is compensated for the use of her or his name, picture and/or likeness must disclose the proposed contract to a designated university official or through a form provided by the university.

K. A student-athlete may obtain professional representation (agent or attorney) for advice, contract representation and the marketing of her or his name, image and/or likeness, so long as the professional representation does NOT represent the student-athlete in securing of professional athletic opportunities. Any athlete agent, advisor, attorney or similar representative representing a University of Wisconsin student athlete for the purpose of obtaining compensation for the use of her or his name, image and/or likeness must comply with all applicable state and federal laws and regulations regarding sports agents and similar agents. A lawyer representing a student athlete for the purpose of obtaining compensation for the use of her or his name, picture and/or likeness must be a member in good standing of a state organization of lawyers.

IV. CONTACT

Please direct all questions regarding this policy to [email protected]

