SKYHAWK FOOTBALL SEASON AND INDIVIDUAL GAME TICKETS ARE FOR SALE; GRAHAM STADIUM TO WORK AT FULL CAPACITY





Martin, Ten. With football season just around the corner, the University of Tennessee at Martin has announced that both singles and season ticket packages are currently available for the team’s five home games at Hardy M. Graham Stadium. Chair seats can be purchased for a full season for $85 for the general public or $55 for UT Martin faculty and staff. General admission packages with both backseat and first-come, first-served seating are available for $65 for the general public or $47 for UT Martin faculty and staff. Business and industry tickets can be purchased in bundles of six general admission tickets for industry representatives and business owners for $380. Individual game tickets are available for $25 for chair seats or $20 for general admission. Group tickets are available for groups of 10 or more for $15 per general admission ticket. The Skyhawks also sell Champions Club memberships on the third story of the press box. The Champions Club is an exclusive members club offering spacious accommodations with intimate lounge seating areas and the best views of Hardy Graham Stadium. An hour before kick-off there is a fully catered buffet with delicious food and drinks. The room also features climate-controlled relaxation and private restrooms, along with televisions to keep fans connected to the biggest games. Champions Club membership costs $400 and includes a season ticket for the back seat. Memberships for children ages 5-12 are available for $200 per child and also include a rear seat. Some game options are available for $100 per game. Also new this season is the VIP Fan Zone which will be located in the newly renovated North End Zone. Enjoy pre-match tailgating along with a great game day atmosphere in this new area. VIP Fan Zone seasonal rentals are available, so don’t miss this new opportunity. Contact Julius McNair at 731-514-8143 for more information. Graham Stadium will operate at full capacity as the university prepares for a return to pre-pandemic operations by lifting its year-long mask mandate and maintaining required social distancing in conjunction with recently updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for those who are fully vaccinated. The CDC recommends that individuals who have not yet been vaccinated continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing. For information about the CDC’s new recommendations, visit www.cdc.gov. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, including information about receiving a vaccine, visit www.vaccines.gov. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and health insurance is not required. Fans will get the first look at the Skyhawks with the home opener scheduled for Saturday, September 11 against Samford for Family Weekend. The Skyhawks then play host to Murray State for the program’s annual Homecoming game on Saturday, October 9. UT Martin will also play host to Ohio Valley Conference rivals Southeast Missouri (October 23), Austin Peay (October 30), and Tennessee State (November 6). Tickets can be purchased online at www.UTMSports.com/tickets, through the UT Martin Ticket Office by calling 731-881-7207 or by emailing [email protected]

