Andr Tourigny Appointed New Coyotes Head Coach, Leaving a Gap for Hockey Canada

With the Coyotes introducing Andr Tourigny as their new head coach, Hockey Canada lost one of its greatest assets on Canada Day.

“I would like to sincerely thank Hockey Canada for the opportunity to coach and represent Canada on the international stage,” Tourigny said in a statement from Hockey Canada on Thursday. “Particularly Tom Renney, Scott Smith and Scott Salmond who believed in me and without their trust and support I would not be the person and coach I am today. It has been an honor to work with some of the best people and hockey spirits in the company and I am very proud and grateful to Hockey Canada for granting this privilege.”

It’s a big step for the Arizona club, who chose not to re-sign Rick Tocchet in May after four seasons and a record 24-26-6 in 2021. It’s also a big step for Tourigny and not just for him to get out of the cold Canadian winters.

The first NHL bench boss paused his position with OHL’s Ottawa 67s, signing a one-year deal in March to not only return as the head coach of Team Canada’s junior world, but also serve as top man at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship and an assistant at the 2021 Men’s Tournament (Canada won gold a few weeks ago) and lead Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

While coaching the 2022 world junior squad in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., in December and January is now not an option for obvious reasons, Tourigny confirmed in his introductory press conference that he will not be behind the Canadian bench in Beijing either. as the NHL breaks for the international event.

“Right now my focus will be 100 percent on the Yotes for me. I think it’s a great challenge, it’s a dream come true,” said Tourigny, who signed a three-year contract, when asked by SN. “Going to the Olympics too, it’s huge, but right now my focus will be 100 percent on the Yotes. I thank Hockey Canada for what they’ve done for me. They’ve helped me a lot and they’ve been fantastic with me, but it’s time for me to focus on my next challenge.”

The Coyotes’ move leaves a gaping hole for the Canadians, who must find a new head coach for the junior squad. The tournament kicks off on Boxing Day in less than six months, and Hockey Canada has just announced its summer camp for the end of July. And while Salmond, Renney and the rest of the crew in Calgary, Alta., congratulated Tourigny on his “incredible opportunity to achieve his goal of becoming a head coach in the NHL” and thanked him for the “significant impact” he made. , they have to go back to the drawing board to find a new boss.

As for Tourigny, he will take everything he has learned from the national teams to the desert.

“I learned a lot from Dale [Hunter], his balance behind the bench and he’s always the same keel,” said Tourigny, who was on Hunter’s staff in 2020 when Canada won WJC gold. “I learned from Gerard Gallant (on the 2021 worlds) how he and he is always positive about the players. . . . You take a piece from all those guys . . .I learn from everyone every time.”

Tourigny may not be a familiar sight south of the border. Aside from his impressive international resume, which includes leading the Canadian juniors to a silver medal in 2021 (the team dominated, winning six consecutive,before losing 2-0 to the Americans in the final) and earning silver in 2010 and 2011 as an assistant, he was twice the OHL’s Coach of the Year (2018-19 and 2019-20) and won the Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award as the CHL’s Best Boss in 2019 -20.

“He paid a hard price. He deserved it,” said Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong. Tourigny was also an NHL assistant coach for the Avalanche (2013-15) and Senators (2015-16). “He’s done it the hard way. He’s done it through his players and coaching in these small towns and has done a great job and put himself on the forefront. I think he’s put himself on the map with Canadian hockey and what he’s doing. there and he’s definitely excited, we’re excited to bring him here.”

Speaking of small towns, Armstrong remembered the first time he saw Tourigny.

“Seventeen years ago I was in a bar in Rouyn-Noranda (in Quebec), a bar/restaurant because it’s a small town, and I was tucked away in this little booth for a snack after the game and I saw this guy came and the whole team of Rouyn-Noranda (the Huskies) was there and he was known as this big tough coach and I watched him interact with his players for about two hours and I was fascinated by his ability to kind of interacting with the young kids and getting the most out of them on the ice at the same time,” Armstrong said, later saying the place was so far north, “from there you could see Santa Claus. ‘

Tourigny was with the QMJHL-club for 11 seasons, leading it to the postseason in 10 of those years.

Now Tourigny will turn his attention to the Coyotes, a young team with positive sides, but also one that could see significant changes. There are a number of free agents, both unrestricted and restricted, on the roster, including a few Tourigny knows, such as Adin Hill (RFA) and Michael Bunting (UFA), who were part of the gold medal world squad in Latvia. Aside from those familiar faces, he will see at least two more training camps in September: goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper (2021 worlds) and striker Barrett Hayton (2021 junior world champions).

Arizona’s move also adds intrigue. Tourigny coached acclaimed prospect Graeme Clark with the 67s, but Arizona has no choice in the first round. Will the rent change that?

Only time will tell what Armstrong and his new head coach do. For now, Tourigny is just ready to go to work in what he says will be “probably the longest summer of my life”.