Skateboarder Skye Brown is the youngest British Summer Olympian ever





A British skateboarder will become her country’s youngest Olympian later this summer in Tokyo, leading her to bow in the Olympics when she was just 13 years old. Skye Brown is only 13 years and 11 days old when she starts her competition in the women’s park discipline on August 4 – skateboarding itself is also new to the Olympic program. Brown earned her spot after winning a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Sao Paolo and then competing in a series of qualifying events for the Games, finishing third overall and comfortably in the top 16 in the world that was automatically chosen to participate. Her appearance in Britain’s roster means she breaks a 93-year-old record by becoming Britain’s new youngest Olympian. Credit: PA The previous record holder was Margery Hinton, who was 13 days older when she swam the 200m breaststroke at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam. As part of a super-young skateboarding team for the British, Brown will be joined by 14-year-old Bombette Martin in the Women’s Park event. However, both will have to be at their best to defeat Japanese child prodigy Misugu Okamoto, the host nation. Just 15 years old herself, Okamoto won the Women’s Park Skateboarding World Cup in 2019 when she was just 13, and went on to win three Olympic qualifying events to secure her place at this summer’s Games. Credit: PA In November 2019, she became the first woman to land a kickflip Indy in competition. Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said: “It is incredibly exciting to announce Sky and Bombette to Team GB for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. “Not only will they both make history as Team GB’s very first skateboarders, but Sky will also make her own history when she becomes our youngest ever Summer Olympian.” While countries are still finalizing their rosters for the 33 different sports of the Olympics, it is likely that Brown will be one of the youngest participants in Tokyo at all events. But the youngest of them all may be Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza. At age 11, Zaza won four out of five matches at the West Asia Olympic Qualifying Tournament in March to secure her spot in the women’s table tennis competition. As for the youngest Olympian of all time? Well, while early modern games didn’t have 100% accuracy regarding the details of everyone who entered, you have to go all the way back to the first “modern era” Olympics in 1896. In Athens that year, 10-year-old Greek Dimitrios Loundras competed in gymnastics for the host nation and even won a bronze medal. He remains the youngest confirmed Olympic athlete of all time. The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23.

