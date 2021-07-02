Why Jaylin Davis’ Return to Giants Gets Gabe Kapler So Excited





The Giants had a pretty good present for Jaylin Davis on his 27th birthday. Davis was called up Thursday after completing a lengthy rehabilitation assignment for left knee tendonitis, taking the place in the roster vacant when Mike Tauchman went on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain. Tauchman is expected to miss about two weeks. Davis made the Opening Day roster in 2020, but was sent down after 12 at bats and never returned. He spent the start of this season in Arizona recovering from the knee injury, but had torn it up since joining Triple-A Sacramento. In 14 rehab games, Davis recorded a .418 on-base percentage, homered seven times and racked up 22 runs. “It’s kind of exciting because I don’t think he’s been at the major league level for us since he’s been a Giant and felt the confidence he feels now,” said manager Gabe Kapler. “I think that’s the first and most important factor. He swings the bat really well in Triple-A – he’s hitting mostly for power, he swings and misses a little less.” The Giants bought Davis on the deadline in 2019, but he struggled to find consistent playing time, mostly due to strikeouts. He has 17 in 54 big league at bats, but Kapler has long talked about his “bike,” pointing out repeatedly over the past two years that Davis has the tools and work ethic to be an everyday player. “Going back to that confidence factor, I think he’s always kind of missed that at the major league level until now, and to know that he’s kind of picking up steam here is exciting for all of us,” Kapler said. RELATED: Duane Kuiper Explains ‘Tough Love’ Selection Tauchman was injured on Tuesday-evening when he came down on the warning lane at Dodger Stadium while doing an athletic catch to deprive Walker Buehler of extra bases. An MRI on Wednesday showed a mild sprain and the Giants are optimistic he won’t miss many games. The Giants were supposed to take Davis out of the 60-day IL, but a spot on the 40-man roster opened up earlier this week when righthander Gregory Santos was banned for 80 games. They’ll soon have to make another 40-man move as Tyler Beede’s time on the 60-day IL runs out. Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/bayarea/giants/why-jaylin-davis-return-giants-excites-gabe-kapler-so-much The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos