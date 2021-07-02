Tennis – No Escape From the Spotlight for Osaka at Tokyo Games





Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – May 30, 2021 Japan’s Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Romanian Patricia Maria Tig REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 (Reuters) – As one of Japan’s top gold medal prospects, Naomi Osaka can expect the spotlight to shine brightly on her during her stay at the Tokyo Olympics. However, there is one major problem with that scenario. The mild-mannered and self-confessed introvert doesn’t really like being in the spotlight – so how she handles the intense pressure and all the fanfare that will no doubt surround her while competing in a home Olympics remains to be seen. The 23-year-old has won a Grand Slam title every year since 2018, receiving accolades for her engaging personality and candor about issues such as police brutality and racial inequality. But Osaka has also been open about her struggles with depression and anxiety. She withdrew from the French Open this year amid controversy over her decision to skip all tournament press conferences to protect her mental health. The pressure will only mount as Osaka makes her Olympic debut in Tokyo, where she is expected not only to serve as an ambassador for the Games, but also to hold hopes of winning Japan’s first-ever gold medal in tennis. The event will be played on hard courts, the same surface where Osaka won all four of her majors, but could face stiff competition from top-class Australian Ash Barty or Belarus’ big-hit Aryna Sabalenka. In the men’s game, Osaka’s compatriot Kei Nishikori, who won the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will similarly try to make a splash at home after several struggles with injuries. Nishikori could be joined by Novak Djokovic, the world number one, and 20-time men’s slam champion Roger Federer, both of whom are still looking for their first gold in singles – the only major honor still missing. in their collections. British 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion Andy Murray aims to become the first player to win three golds in singles, although his form is still in doubt after a long hiatus due to injury. The tournament is expected to be marked by the absence of major stars amid heightened pandemic restrictions. Sisters Serena and Venus Williams, who each have four gold medals, will not participate, while Monica Puig, who won Puerto Rico’s first-ever gold in Rio, withdrew after shoulder surgery. Spain’s two-time gold medalist Rafa Nadal has also withdrawn, along with US Open champion Dominic Thiem, Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka and Romania’s Simona Halep. Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, editing by Pritha Sarkar Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

