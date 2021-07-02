Paul Pearl college hockey men Holy Cross Harvard BU Cushing Academy prep school boys Ashburnham

Sports
Since leaving Holy Cross, where he coached men’s hockey for 19 seasons in 2014, Paul Pearl has had successful tenures on the staff of Harvard and Boston University.
Now Pearl is really looking forward to directing another program.
On Thursday, Cushing Academy in Ashburnham announced Pearl as the new boys’ hockey coach.
Pearl replaces longtime Penguins coach Steve Jacobs, who takes on a new role as director of boys’ hockey.
Pearl, 54, spent the previous four seasons at BU, the last three as an associate head coach.
I think it was time to move on and try something different, Pearl said Thursday. I loved BO. I loved it and we had a good cause, but this opportunity was too good to pass up. Sure, you only get so many opportunities to be a head coach, and when it absolutely presented itself.
At Cushing, Pearl will also work in development as a promotion officer and serve as an assistant baseball coach. Pearl coached the Holy Cross baseball team from 1999-2001. He played both hockey and baseball at HC.
With 297 wins, Pearl is the most winning coach in Holy Cross men’s hockey history. Two NCAA appearances, in 2004 and 2006, highlighted his tenure at his alma mater. Pearls’ coaching career at the Division 1 college level spans over 30 years.
We sought the best possible candidate to continue Cushing’s established tradition of hockey, and I’m proud to have found the perfect match in Paul Pearl, said Randy Bertin, principal of the Cushing Academy School. Paul is one of the best hockey professionals and coaches in the country.
He has an outstanding track record as a winning coach and the professionalism, integrity and competitiveness that will take our program to the next level.
Cushing is always one of the best programs among the country’s independent schools. The Penguins are back-to-back appearances in the New England Championships.
Eight players from the 2020-21 team earned NCAA Division 1 scholarships. Four Cushing players are currently in the USA Hockey National 17-year camp.
In addition, the prep school has produced 18 NHL players and five U.S. Olympians.
They have succeeded in perpetuating and continuing a tradition, said Pearl, who will officially take up his new position on July 15. It’s exciting to go to a place that has things like that at this level. Instead of being the one who receives the players in college, I will be the one who helps them get to college but still deal with the same type of players. I’m definitely excited about it.
While recruiting for Holy Cross, Harvard and BU, Pearl has visited Cushing’s campus several times and has known Jacobs for many years.
Cushing is a great place, Pearl said, and a special place to coach.
After Holy Cross, Pearl spent four seasons as Harvard’s associate head coach. During that time, the Crimson made three NCAA appearances, capturing its first Beanpot title since 1993 in 2016-17.
Coach Pearl will bring tremendous experience, expertise and accomplished leadership to the hockey program, said Cushing Director of Athletics Jennifer Viana. He understands the preschool and college hockey landscapes, and Cushing’s hockey program will benefit greatly from Coach Pearl’s leadership of the program.
I look forward to supporting Coach Pearl as he builds on the strong hockey tradition that Coach Jacobs has built over his time as the leader of the hockey program.
