Jennifer Brady, Coco Gauff headline US Olympic tennis team for Tokyo





Jennifer Brady, who helped UCLA win an NCAA women’s tennis title in 2014, and Marcos Giron of Thousand Oaks, who won the NCAA singles title in 2014 while representing the Bruins, were nominated for the 12-man American Olympic tennis team for the Tokyo Games. David Wagner of San Diego, an eight-time Paralympic tennis medalist in the wheelchair quad division, will lead a seven-member U.S. tennis delegation to the Paralympic Games, which will be held in mid-August after the Olympics. The team nominations were announced on Thursday by the American Tennis Assn. Brady, who reached the semifinals of the US Open last year and finished second at the Australian Open earlier this year, is number 15 in the world. She will compete in the women’s singles competition with 17-year-old Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Alison Riske. All are first-time Olympians. Serena Williams, who has won four Olympic gold medals in singles and doubles, recently said she would not compete in Tokyo. Sofia Kenin, the highest ranked American woman at number 6 in the world, said on Wednesday that she had relinquished her spot. I couldn’t bring anyone, and I definitely wanted someone, she said, referring to Olympic organizers’ ban on relatives or friends accompanying athletes, to minimize the spread of COVID-19. In doubles, Nicole Melichar plays alongside Gauff and Bethanie Mattek-Sands plays alongside Pegula. Giron, No. 66 in the world men’s ranking, will be part of a quartet of first Olympians in men’s singles. Also nominated were Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe who upset third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of Wimbledon this week, and Tennys Sandgren. Rajeev Ram will team with Tiafoe in doubles and Austin Krajicek will team with Sandgren. David Nainkin of Los Angeles will coach the men’s team. The men’s and women’s mixed doubles will be announced later. The highest ranked American men No. 32 Reilly Opelka, No. 33 John Isner and No. 40 Taylor Fritz of Rancho Palos Verdes have chosen not to play in Tokyo. Wagner will try to win a medal for the fifth consecutive Paralympic Games. He won three golds and one silver in doubles, as well as two silvers and two bronzes in singles. Also nominated in the quad competition were San Diego native Dana Mathewson, Emmy Kaiser and Shelby Baron in the women, and men’s competitor Bryan Barten. Casey Retzlaff and Conner Stroud will compete on the Paralympic men’s field.

