The squabbling at Reynolds Stadium will continue after failed proposals to pledge millions. Students, community, Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board are at odds. | Education





One problem for some board members was that they needed $3 million in savings to pay for the projects at Reynolds and Parkland. The district has slowly built its fund balance to its current level of $6.9 million in recent years. The board is likely to spend $1 million of that on an extensive overhaul of its facilities, and it may be necessary to spend up to $4.5 million in savings to replace an outdated computer software program. While the district is likely to see another $2 million in savings in the coming months, some board members have been wary of counting on money that hasn’t come in yet. In response to a question from board member Andrea Bramer, Chief Financial Officer Andrea Gillus said taking $3 million in savings for the Reynolds and Parkland projects would deplete the counties’ balance. When I first arrived it was about $2 million, and I’m trying to get that back, but it’s the board’s will to do what you want to do with the balance, she said. Since the special convened meeting was scheduled for earlier this week, McManus said she and other district leaders have struggled to find savings that could help pay for athletic improvements at Reynolds, Parkland and WS Prep. We didn’t do a deep dive in every possible bucket because of the timing, frankly, she said. I believe we can do the projects, and I will also say that the thing about the stadium project is that it’s basically a business proposition because the district doesn’t cover the whole cost. To build a stadium for $2 million, I’m not sure we’d ever get that opportunity. Neighborhoods don’t get that chance. Yes, we will continue to find those dollars. We want to commit ourselves to these three schools.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/money-for-reynolds-football-stadium-gets-no-vote-from-winston-salem-forsyth-school-board/article_8c9bd774-daaa-11eb-a20f-a7ea6fbebd82.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos