LHS’ Beilynn Geiss named RH Player of the Year – Loveland Reporter-Herald

Regardless of the opponent, the score of a match or any possible detail related to a particular circumstance, Beilynn Geiss rarely turns a blind eye.

While it’s common for freshmen to experience prolonged jitters, Loveland’s singles specialist barely flinched in 2019 as she casually racked up a 10-0 regular season record en route to closing out her first campaign as a state tournament quarterfinalist.

Despite possible pandemic-induced rust, the junior seamlessly picked up where she left off as 2021 rolled around amid rapid progression through the high school girls’ tennis ranks.

And now, after taking a Class 4A silver medal at No. 1 singles, the RH is awarding the junior for the second time in its decorated career all-area girls tennis player of the year.

“She’s always had a really hard mentality,” said LHS coach Heidi Abrahamson. “When things don’t quite go her way, she just unpacks and finds out what she needs to do better. She never really puts herself down and is always positive about the job. And I think just that internal, positive self-talk she has really helps her overall game.

Rather than succumbing to adversity, the internal formidability Abrahamson referred to enabled Geiss to respond seamlessly whenever a foreign obstacle came her way last season.

She entered uncharted territory in mid-May after an unexpected defeat against Poudre. Before the tight demise of three sets, Geiss’ resume for 2021 brought in a 5-0 mark, in which she only grabbed two sets of sweeps.

Her self-confidence could have been badly damaged when Poudre stopped her seemingly unassailable momentum. But she didn’t dwell on the defeat. Instead, Geiss put her head down and upped her game by bouncing back by defeating a respectable Fairview foe as she retaliated in LHS’s next game.

“I feel like losing a fire under me has helped for my next game and the rest of the season,” Geiss said. “I just played really well and kept growing after that. That’s part of the reason why I’m really proud of how I’ve done this season. I’ve become a more mature player because of the experience I’ve gained. And I focused better in my matches and always competed well.”

Speaking of standing up for the occasion, Geiss’s mature attitude coupled with her jaw-dropping skills helped her soar through the 4A tournament in June.

In particular, she dropped just two games in total as she took some convincing triumphs to earn her first 4A berth in the semi-finals by winning 6-0, 6-1 in the first round and quarter-finals against both states. .

As she took to the field of Pueblo City Park the next day with a trip to the finals on the line, Geiss noticed a rare sense of nervousness. least unknown.

Nevertheless, she exhaled, picked up her racket and went into game mode while reflecting on all she’s accomplished in daunting environments to prepare her for the moment.

“I play in big tournaments outside of high school, and that shows me a higher level,” said Geiss. Those teach me how to win the big points and that definitely translates to high school. It also relieves some pressure for me. When I play in a high school game, I sometimes compare it to a tournament and that helps me de-stress the game.”

While Geiss had the ability to perform in high-stakes scenarios, Geiss triumphed past her opponent in the semifinals (6-4, 6-1) before falling competitively to eventual No. 1 state singles champion Lauren Manwiller ( with scores of 6-2 and 6-4).

Still, it was impressive that Geiss set a 14-3 record in 2021 as, along with the mental side of the game, she emphatically expanded her physical capacity.

Therefore, as she progresses, the sky seems to be Geiss’ limit regarding her final high school season and beyond.

“She changed her game a little bit, so she’s not just that one-dimensional, baseline singles player,” Abrahamson said. “She added a strategy. She comes to the net a little more and gets even more volleys. So honestly she has all the skills right now. She just needs to tweak and improve, and that’s just through repetition. ”

Obviously, having landed a bit short, Geiss will definitely turn her focus to snagging the state’s No. 1 singles gold when her latest campaign arrives.

But whatever the future holds, the potent veteran whose tireless efforts also include traveling across the country to compete year-round, certainly possesses the requisite physical dedication and mental tenacity to make her stage preparation for 4A indeed. finalize.

“It was a great experience for me to play in those really high-pressure matches in the state,” said Geiss. “I think practicing how to perform in those situations will translate very well for me into next year. Hopefully in the final.”