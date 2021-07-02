Games Inbox: Is GTA 6 Rockstars the next game?

Will Rockstar Make Anything Else Before GTA 6? (Photo: Rockstar Games)

The Friday Inbox is very impressed with Sea Of Thieves’ secret crossover, as one reader suggests Sora for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

think small

So GTA 6 won’t be out until 2025? That’s simultaneously better and worse than I expected, but way too far off to even consider at this point, especially without any sort of official announcement from Rockstar. This new trend of a decade or more between major sequels is odd because I’d like to welcome it as a positive thing, an alternative to the hell of annual sequels we had to endure just a generation or so ago.

What makes it a problem, though, is that during that wait, the studios don’t make anything else. Rockstar, despite being absolutely huge and insanely successful, doesn’t make anything but mega epics anymore. Not only are there no more table tennis games, but there is also no Max Payne, LA Noire, Manhunt or Midnight Club. At least Bethesda recently released Fallout 76, for better or worse.

If there are 15 years between each GTA, fine, but you have to do something else in between! If only so the developers can stretch out and try something different. I realize that the idea of ​​AA games died out a long time ago, but India has replaced it and has been very successful. Whether it makes money or not is irrelevant Rockstar doesn’t need money anymore! but I’m sure they would enjoy the rave reviews and just the chance to do something new.

They haven’t announced it, so the question is whether GTA 6 is Rockstars’ next game or not? I’d like to think there was a chance it wasn’t, but honestly I don’t see them putting out anything but GTA for the next 10 years. And even then, the next one will probably just be more Red Dead. It’s a real shame because unless they learn to think small again, the most famous studios will just make the same game for the rest of their time.

Wotan

no question

So hold on, do you have to pay to upgrade Ghost Of Tsushima Directors Cut from PlayStation 4 to 5? Even if it is literally the Directors Cut and now only the original version? I know Sony has to make money and Microsoft doesn’t, but the Xbox is looking better by the day.

It’s frustrating because I want a PlayStation 5, but my common sense tells me to buy an Xbox simply because it’s such a vastly better value. It’s not just Game Pass, it’s all the little things like the backwards compatibility and free upgrades.

Of course Xbox will probably never have as good exclusives as Sony, but they will probably have some good ones and all multiformat games. To be honest, I don’t think it’s even a question anymore.

Dolton

no spoilers

I appreciate you not giving away the secret of the second crossover in Sea Of Thieves, because that was a very welcome surprise! As soon as the music started, I was transported back in time 30 years, with a big smile on my face. All the little diaries and maps were great, but of course I wanted more, although it’s not clear if Sea Of Thieves will deliver it.

I tried the game and honestly I found it quite boring, with some very bad fights. I’d play it again if the game in question was more of a part of it, but no different. I just hope this is a sign that a full sequel is coming and the one and only pirate game returns to show the impostors how it’s done.

Focus

dead selfish

I’m speaking from a selfish point of view, as I’m a fan, but all the rumors of a possible Dead Space reboot are great news and long overdue. I realize Visceral is gone, but if the desire and ideas are still there to make it a reality, I’m glad whatever studio is taking on the project.

There are issues though, I think some parts of Dead Space combat now look outdated and cumbersome, especially when a player gets stuck in cramped hallways or rooms overrun by enemies. This needs to be addressed, as well as poor dialogue, cheap jumpscares, etc.

But if the best bits of the three games, the action scenes, the variety of necromorphs, the colors and weapons, as well as the innovative co-op where different players experienced their own hallucinations, are combined on next-gen consoles, then this could be something very special. to be.

icelticghost

GC: The rumors are definitely piling up now. A reveal on EA Play Live this month is now highly likely.

On a break

Admittedly, I know next to nothing about game development, but all this shock and surprise about the release for the next Elder Scrolls seems to contradict the time it takes games to make these days.

Cyberpunk 2077 lasted nine years and was ruined upon release. I believe that making these open-world role-playing games with multiple systems (stealth, combat, magic, etc.) has always taken longer than average. This, waiting even longer, is the price we pay for better graphics.

All I’d say is that with Bethesda, inXile, and Obsidian, Microsoft is almost in an Activision situation, capable of releasing a new open-world role-playing game every two years.

If Elder Scrolls 6 doesn’t come out until 2026/27, I think it would be a pretty good idea to have Avowed drop in 2023/24.

DarKerR (gamer tag)

GC: You make some fair points, but in 2026 it will be 15 years since Skyrim. That’s almost unprecedented for any series that isn’t actively resting. And it’s not like Bethesda was previously known for its concerns about nicer graphics.

To be prepared

While listening to the new Crowded Houses album, I came across an interlude in one of the songs that made my playing sense tingle.

It was in the song Love Isnt Hard At All and is best heard without spoilers. If you don’t clock it, you’ve missed a nice historic title in gaming history.

Have fun and I’m sure fellow readers will love the reference to fit.

Granted, the band is fairly middle of the road, but they tie in nicely with my new father-to-be title, so I prepared by stocking up on some DS gems like Locks Quest, Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth , Sonic Chronicles and Ghost Trick for easy clamping when I need it.

Keep up the good work GameCentral!

thesmaul

Ultimate price

Regarding Cu8e5 letter on Thursday. I was without Xbox Live Gold for a while until I got my Xbox Series X in March. I bought Xbox Love Gold from GAME for a year because I got 15 GAME vouchers by buying my Xbox Series X. It cost 30. The next day I bought a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Since I already had Ultimate for 1 a while ago, I had to pay 10.99. It converts directly to your Xbox Live Gold membership and cancels that and gives you a year of Ultimate instead.

My Ultimate was supposed to run out in May next year, but as I continue to use the Microsoft Rewards program, I’m getting tons of rewards points. As it stands, my Ultimate will expire in October next year; because 15,000 reward points get three months of Xbox Live Gold and that converts into my Ultimate. So 40.99 for Ultimate until, as it stands, next October 2022 isn’t bad. Points make prizes.

woz 007 (gamer tag)

Not too good to be true

Good morning GC and believers.

Just an answer regarding Cu8e5’s question about the Xbox Games Pass Ultimate upgrade offer for 1.

Just over a month ago I managed to get my hands on an Xbox Series X very early one morning (thanks Argos) and got three years of Xbox Live Gold for 40 each (thanks CDKeys). It had expired for the past few years as I pretty much only played on my PlayStation 4.

When I used my PC so that I could use PayPal and not add payment information to my console, I upgraded it to Game Pass Ultimate for 1 extra month and the bonus three more months. (I think that’s right).

All pretty quick and easy to be honest, still waiting for the catch with this upgrade offer, but I’m starting to think there isn’t any until you have to pay full price.

I hope this helps you Cu8e5.

NCD

PS: Keep it up GC and enjoy everyone’s recent reader posts, thanks.

Currently playing: MLB The Show 21, Outriders, Wasteland 3 (XSX), and Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4)

Inbox is running too

A little late, but wow, the music on Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom! What a great game, I like old school but what a breath of fresh air. I hope they make more.

stealthreaper444

GC: We agree, it’s easily the best of the recent Wonder Boy revivals.

It’s impossible that Master Chief will be the last DLC fighter as Microsoft already has Steve as a representative in Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Sora from Kingdom Hearts is much more likely than any other character.

Anonymous

GC: But Square Enix already had Sephiroth in Vol. 2? Not that we find it relevant in either case.

