Women’s cricket coach Mott extends deal





Matthew Mott has signed a two-year contract extension, confirming that he will coach Australia at the 2022 ODI World Cup and Commonwealth Games for women. Mott, who was first appointed by Cricket Australia in 2015, will remain coach until at least September 2023. There was no chance of Mott being moved, but the new deal offers CA and Meg Lanning’s team some reassurance ahead of a busy trajectory. Coming summer, with tests against India and England, will be quickly followed by Australia’s bid to win back the one-day World Cup in New Zealand. Australia will then set its sights on a gold medal in Birmingham, where cricket returns to the Commonwealth Games in the form of a women’s T20 competition, before South Africa hosts the next T20 World Cup in 2023. “I am absolutely delighted to be signing on for another two years,” said Mott. “As a team, there are a lot of things ahead of us to be excited about and I look forward to being a part of it. “Obviously we’re playing India to start the summer and the Ashes is a huge run for us. “But the one-day World Cup in March has been a key driver for the team in recent years after a disappointing result at the 2017 event in England.” CA has also appointed Ben Sawyer as a full-time tempo bowling mentor. Sawyer has previously held the position part-time. Sawyer has resigned as Sydney Sixers coach, a position he has held since the arrival of the Women’s Big Bash League, and will no longer be an assistant coach at NSW. “We had some incredibly strong candidates for the role and it was a tough decision,” said CA star Ben Oliver. “But Ben definitely deserves the opportunity as he already had such a positive impact in his previous stint with the side. “He has played a key role in the development of a world-class bowling group.” Australia’s home summer kicks off on September 19 with an ODI against India at North Sydney Oval.

