Alumni keeps the memory of UE Football alive

College football may no longer be played in the town of Evansville, but one group is still trying to keep the memory alive.

“Brings back a lot of memories,” said Spike Bell, University of Evansville linebacker, Class of 1971.

“The old war stories,” said Bill Reckert, University of Evansville defense back, class of 1974. “They’re always changing, but getting a little better.”

“Oh, it’s fun! For me personally, I love having these guys here!” said Cameron Ellison, fourth-generation owner of the Hickory Pit restaurant.

It’s been a quarter of a century since the University of Evanville graced a roster. However, here at Hickory Pit Barbecue on North Main Street, Aces football lives on every second Thursday of the month as former players, students and fans gather to reminisce.

“This is sharing memories from long ago about University of Evansville football,” said Dave Gossman, University of Evansville Class of 1977 defensive lineman. “The camaraderie we had, not just with our teammates, but people come from faraway places like Las Vegas, California, Northern Indiana, Tennessee. Alumni are everywhere. It just gives us the chance to rekindle friendships we had 30-40 years ago and make new friends with people we didn’t even know.”

“We normally have between 15 and 20 people,” said University of Evansville linebacker Michael Horne, class of 1977. “We all communicate via email. That’s what keeps us going is the communication. That’s what That’s what’s special about being an alumni of a university. It’s completely different from high school.”

“Everything we’ve been through together and our love for the game,” Bell said. “Football is a great game and we know it won’t come back to U or E.”

And that is part of the fuel for these meetings. In 1998, the university decided that the program was no longer financially viable, eliminating the sport after 99 years of athletics.

“Very strict on everyone because that was something you were a part of,” Horne said. “Many of us gave all four years and then supported it. There were hundreds before me and guys I knew in this field who played in college, went on to coach or teach in our area. Just that aspect is very important to me. “

“It was a bit bitter when the football was taken and they donated our field, Arad McCutchan Stadium, which was bought with football money,” Gossman said.

McCutchan Stadium is now the home of UE football, while the Aces other gridiron houses, Central Stadium and the Reitz Bowl are exclusively high school venues. However, thanks to the efforts of Michael Horn, an outside linebacker on the teams of the mid-1970s, the memories remain on the Facebook page of University of Evansville football friends and alumni.

“I started the project about four years ago,” Horne says. “I just wanted on Facebook the four years I went to school, the importance to me. I took every match of those four years. I typed from the paper again. It took a while. But when I put it up on Facebook guys started it They were excited, then I asked “why not a little longer. Go outside and see what’s there. And it just exploded and it kept me busy for years.”

And then, of course, there are the monthly gatherings at the Hickory Pit, which has welcomed UE football with open arms and a wall.

“Jim Ellison, who started Hickory Pit, is friends with Bear Bryant,” said Gossman. “So this was all Alabama. His son Jeff had us dedicate a wall to the University of Evansville and that’s also a great honor. We just love being around here.”

“It’s great that the University of Evansville alumni football team comes in here,” Ellison said, “so we wanted to make them feel at home. I believe it also fits perfectly into what I plan to do in the near future.” , when I take full ownership and turn this a little bit into a little historic landmark for Evansville sports teams.”

But for now, the Hickory Pit serves as the meeting place for a football program that lives on in the hearts of those who want to remember it.

“You’re with all these guys, day in and day out,” Reckert said. “Weekend and weekdays, with two-day training sessions. And you get to know them pretty well. So if you go your own way, you miss them a bit.”