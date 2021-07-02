Tennis Australia’s Kyrgios undecided on Tokyo Games, two days after name in team





MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Two days after he was named to Australia’s Olympic tennis team, Nick Kyrgios said he was “tossing up options” and potentially opting out of the Tokyo Games due to COVID-19 restrictions. Kyrgios, who turned down the 2016 Rio Games amid a feud with the Australian chef de mission, has competed in the Atlanta Open, which clashes with the Olympic tennis tournament. “Ever since I was a player I wanted to participate in the Olympics, but I also went to Atlanta. At the same time, I was throwing my options upside down, Kyrgios told reporters after beating Gianluca Mager to reach the third round at Wimbledon. “I’ve heard some things about the Olympics that are very strict in terms of restrictions. No guests, none of that.” Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tokyo can go ahead without crowds, which would be anathema to 26-year-old Kyrgios, who loves to entertain fans on the pitch. Kyrgios has barely played since the COVID-19 pandemic, but has enjoyed an encouraging build-up to the Games at Wimbledon. Kyrgios said he felt more embraced by Australian Olympic office now than in the run-up to Rio when former chief of mission Kitty Chiller sent him a 16-page letter detailing his cases of wrongdoing and asking him to respond before he was selected. Kyrgios dropped out of the Games, leading to a battle of words with Chiller. “If I don’t have outside noise and Kitty Chiller tells me I don’t deserve to be there when I was number 13 in the world – I mean it was laughable,” Kyrgios said. “I went back and forth and I was younger then and it got a little personal. But it’s good not to have that outside noise. “If I choose to play it’s good that I feel like I’m part of the group and that I’m more embraced now. “We have a strong team, but I’m just trying to get through (Wimbledon). I have a lot on my plate.” Kyrgios will play Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime as 16th seeded for a spot in the fourth round. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/tennis-australias-kyrgios-undecided-tokyo-014246227.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos