Hartlepool accountant and table tennis player supports charity with book about life story





Keith Thomas, a retired accountant, Rotarian and devoted table tennis ambassador among many other achievements, chronicled his life story in The Diary of a Disjointed Accountant. The autobiography contains numerous entertaining stories from his life, from building a successful career to mixing with stars and promoting table tennis from grassroots to international level. Keith, 72, a father of three who founded Keith Thomas Associates, now Censis, on Church Street, decided to write the book as something to leave his grandchildren behind. Sign Up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cutting through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:68.55%"/> Keith Thomas with a copy of his book The Diary of a Disjointed Accountant. Photo by FRANK REID The first run of 100 copies sold out, raising about 4,000 for charity and Prostate Cancer UK as Keith battled the disease. Keith, married to Julie, said: I was talking to a friend about life in general and he told you to write a book. “I didn’t think that was a bad idea, because I have quite a lot of experience with all kinds of things. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:139.47%"/> American singer-songwriter PJ Proby contributes to The Diary of a Disjointed Accountant. Photo by FRANK REID He started writing it a few years ago and returned to it during the lockdown. Keith recounts experiences with entertainers working with DJ and event promoter Paul Goffy Gough, including helping to revive the career of American singer-songwriter PJ Proby after a concert in Hartlepool in 1991. It started a long friendship with Proby who wrote an entry in the book. Goffy wrote the foreword in which he said: With his big loud laugh, infectious joie de vivre and an enormously warm welcome, Keith Thomas will forever be considered in my mind as one of the true real greats I will meet on my life journey. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:67.85%"/> Keith Thomas (right) with singer Joe Longthorne. Sandra Deaton, chairman of Table Tennis England, described Keith’s passion for the sport as knowing no boundaries for 40 years as a player, coach, referee and board member of the governing body. He was also team leader at the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games. Keith added: A lot of people think they have a book in them, but they don’t reach it. I have tried to include as many stories as possible. read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> read more Show continues for Hartlepool Freddie Mercury tribute artist as he releases son… Support your email and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest Polish news and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription you see fewer advertisements, you benefit from faster loading times and you get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

