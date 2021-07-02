Sports
Dodgers vs. Nationals – Game Recap – July 1, 2021
WASHINGTON — Max Muncy hit a grand slam to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-2 rain-shortened win against the Washington Nationals on Thursday night.
A tornado warning caused the game to be halted before the top of the sixth. The delay lasted 1:17 before the match was cancelled.
The win extended Los Angeles’ winning streak to six games since the Chicago Cubs threw a combined no-hitter against the Dodgers. They are a season high 19 games over .500.
We have a good mojo, said Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts.
As for the rally since the no-hitter?
I know the easy answer is: it’s baseball, said Roberts. That’s why it sometimes drives us crazy. But, we love it.
The loss broke the Nationals four-game winning streak. They went into the four-game series as one of the hottest teams after winning nine of 11 and 14 of 17 to climb back into the National League East Division race.
Muncy hit a 0-1, center-cut slider by Patrick Corbin (5-7) in the Nationals bullpen in the fifth inning to give the Dodgers the lead, 6-2.
AJ Pollock led off the fifth with a homerun. Muncys team-leading 18th home run, and second career grand slam, cleared the bases later in the inning. The Dodgers rounded in the fifth to knock Corbin out of the game.
I thought Corbin was throwing the ball really well, but all of a sudden he gives up a grand slam against Muncy, said Nationals manager Dave Martinez.
Corbin threw 4 innings, gave up five earned runs and eight hits. He struck out two and walked two. His ERA rose to 5.56.
Victor Gonzlez was the Dodgers’ late pick to start the game, replacing Tony Gonsolin. Roberts was concerned about the threatening weather and Gonsolin threw only a few innings when he started. Gonzlez faced only four batters before Phil Bickford came in for him. Gonsolin (1-0) came in in the second inning and threw 52 pitches.
Kyle Schwarber led off the game with a double down the third baseline. Juan Sotos’ single to the middle brought him in and gave the Nationals an 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Albert Pujols singled to right field on a 2-2 pitch in the fourth, Chris Taylor scored to tie the game. Washington regained the lead when Starlin Castro singled to home Josh Bell in the bottom of the fourth.
The Nationals had to use a makeshift infield. Reserve catch Alex Avila started at second base for the first time in his career as Trea Turner was injured and Jordy Mercer was unavailable.
Avila went into the evening with 924 appearances as a catcher, 46 at first base, three as a pitcher and one at third base. He found out about 90 minutes before the game that he would play second and borrowed a glove from Mercer.
Obviously there was something very new in the middle of the infield, Avila said. … at the same time I tried my best to have fun with it and not embarrass the team.
He caught a softliner from Muncy in the first inning and grounded out neatly in the second. Both plays were followed by a grin.
TRAINERS ROOM
Nationals: OR Andrew Stevenson (right oblique trunk) took swings in the batting cage on Thursday. Stevenson was placed on the 10-day injured June 18, retroactive to June 17. He said he hopes to be activated in the coming days.
Mets: SS Corey Seager (broken wrist) was moved to the 60-day injured list on Wednesday. Seager was injured against Washington on May 15. The move was procedural, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said, as nothing has changed with Seagers’ expected return. He won’t be out until after the All-Star break.
NEXT ONE
Washington’s RHP Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.14) and Los Angeles LHP Julio Uras (9-3, 3.95) are scheduled to pitch Friday night in game 2 of the four-game series.
