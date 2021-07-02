Highlights, England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI at Kennington Oval, Full Cricket Score: England defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets





Switch between the above tabs to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary 1st ODI report: Chris Woakes paved the way for the win and Joe Root delivered it with ease as England on Tuesday with 15 overs to go to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international. Woakes had bowled just seven overs for the national team since he was named England’s Player of the Year in September, but it was his bowling that settled things in Chester-le-Street. He claimed 4-18 from his 10 overs, limiting the weakened tourists to a less than competitive 185 all-out in 42.3 overs after England won the toss and chose to field. Jonny Bairstow took 43 from goal in a frenzy of groundbreaking at the top of the order and, after a brief wobble, Root couldn’t face the hosts over the line with 79 as England reached 189-5 in 34.5 overs. After losing 3-0 to England in the T20 series, Sri Lanka entered the ODI opener, weakened by the loss of senior players Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka. Sri Lanka suspended the players and sent them home from the tour after violating the squads’ anti-coronavirus rules by being pictured outside the team hotel. Kusal Perera scored a hard-fought 73 from 81 balls and shared a score of 99 with all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga for Sri Lanka’s fourth wicket. Hasaranga had been promoted to number 5 and responded with a typically enterprising 54 out of 65, including six fours and a six. Perera played a different game than his teammates in the 10-over power play, racing to 32 not out of just 16 balls, while England took 3-15 on the other side. Woakes struck twice with the new ball, tricking Pathum Nissanka with a slow bounce and knocking Dasun Shanaka out on a regulation outside edge. In between those hits, David Willey made it a debut to forget for Charith Asalanka, and he snapped a duck. England’s hopes of running through the order were held back over 20 overs by Perera and Hasaranga before Woakes struck when Hasaranga took on a bumper but fluttered into the depths at Liam Livingstone. The next six wickets were scored for just 40 runs, Woakes completed his haul by knocking out Dhananjaya Lakshan. Willey finished 3-44, including Perera’s wicket, after taking the long square boundary and picking Sam Billings. In response, Bairstow cut off and rode with disdain. When Binura Fernando fell short on the pads, Bairstow rocked back and launched a pull for six. Livingstone was a virtual spectator until he hit a free hit in the stands, but two balls later he was gone with a mishit from Chamika Karunaratne. Bairstow’s 21-ball charge ended in the next over, with Fernando being dragged on his stumps. Eoin Morgan and Billings both fell cheaply from flat-footed blows to Dushmantha Chameera, before Perera failed to hold onto the lead Moeen Ali offered on his very first ball. Where England should have been 80-5, when Moeen (28) eventually left, the hosts were only 15 of the win at 171. Root had no reason to go out of his comfort zone, scoring just four limits during his 87-ball innings. He was leaning on his bat at the non-striker end when Sam Curran conducted a full toss into the leg side. With inputs from AP

