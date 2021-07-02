Sports
TribHSSN Preseason WPIAL Football All-Star Team: Robert Dickerson, North Hills
Through:
Thursday, July 1, 2021 | 17:07
Robert Dickerson’s idea of a summer vacation might be to take a few sips of water between exercises.
Less than two days after playing in an elite baseball tournament outside of Atlanta, the North Hills senior was at Martorelli Stadium Tuesday morning, running wind sprints in 90-degree heat with his soccer teammates.
“I’m looking forward to this year,” he said.
The fast 6-foot, 190-pound senior wide receiver/defensive back is expected to play a much bigger role in the North Hills offense this season. Last season, he averaged only about seven offensive touches per game, but still managed to finish with over 1,000 yards in total, including 22 receptions for 347 yards and six touchdowns and 29 carries for another 265.
“Robert is just a physical one and he’s really working on improving his body,” said North Hills coach Pat Carey. “He does a lot of things that have given him speed, agility and power, and all those things are a tribute to his hard work and we hope it will definitely pay off on the pitch.”
A stress fracture limited Dickerson to two games as a sophomore with zero touches on offense. He started his junior year by returning 84 yards for a touchdown on the opening kick of the 2020 season.
All told, his team-high nine touchdowns came from an average throw of 52 yards.
On the other side of the ball, he was named defensive defender for all first team conferences.
Dickerson is much more than a football player. He is a legitimate two-sport star who was named a first-team all-section outfielder after leading the Indian baseball team in batting average, home runs and RBIs.
He plays for the 18U East Coast Dodgers Scout team, an elite travel team based in Wake Forest, NC.
Dickerson said Richmond, Pitt, Penn State and Kent State have expressed an interest in baseball, a sport he has played since he was four.
And while Dickerson wants to play both sports in college, he realizes football will open more doors for scholarships.
He has Division I football offers from Bucknell, Fordham, Holy Cross and New Hampshire. Dickerson, who runs a 4.5 40, is primarily recruited as an athlete.
Balln like Im Bo Jackson ????????????????#DualSport pic.twitter.com/s63bqWcacy
— ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@RobDickerson16) June 22, 2021
Dickerson also plays for a 7-on-7 travel soccer team, and Carey understands the demands of his star senior as a two-sports star. Carey said Dickerson attends voluntary soccer drills “about half the time.”
“He’s trying to be here,” Carey said. “… (But it’s hard. It’s hard for kids these days. All these sports pull kids in their direction. Whether it’s basketball or baseball, they do it all year round.
“As a coach, I don’t want to be the man in between. Children have to do what they have to do. As long as they can join us and understand our plans and are ready to leave in August, we’ll be happy with that.”
Dickerson is pleased with his bigger role planned for this season. He will mainly go to the final receiver, allowing for more jet sweeps and getting the ball in his hands more often.
“I still think his story is a bit untold,” Carey said. “I think this year is going to tell a lot about who he is as a high school student. … I’m curious how it goes.”
Sources
2/ https://tribhssn.triblive.com/tribhssn-preseason-wpial-football-all-star-team-robert-dickerson-north-hills/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]