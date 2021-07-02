TribHSSN Preseason WPIAL Football All-Star Team: Robert Dickerson, North Hills

Through:



Thursday, July 1, 2021 | 17:07

Robert Dickerson from North Hills will compete during the 2020 high school football season.



Robert Dickerson’s idea of ​​a summer vacation might be to take a few sips of water between exercises.

Less than two days after playing in an elite baseball tournament outside of Atlanta, the North Hills senior was at Martorelli Stadium Tuesday morning, running wind sprints in 90-degree heat with his soccer teammates.

“I’m looking forward to this year,” he said.

The fast 6-foot, 190-pound senior wide receiver/defensive back is expected to play a much bigger role in the North Hills offense this season. Last season, he averaged only about seven offensive touches per game, but still managed to finish with over 1,000 yards in total, including 22 receptions for 347 yards and six touchdowns and 29 carries for another 265.

“Robert is just a physical one and he’s really working on improving his body,” said North Hills coach Pat Carey. “He does a lot of things that have given him speed, agility and power, and all those things are a tribute to his hard work and we hope it will definitely pay off on the pitch.”

A stress fracture limited Dickerson to two games as a sophomore with zero touches on offense. He started his junior year by returning 84 yards for a touchdown on the opening kick of the 2020 season.

All told, his team-high nine touchdowns came from an average throw of 52 yards.

On the other side of the ball, he was named defensive defender for all first team conferences.

Dickerson is much more than a football player. He is a legitimate two-sport star who was named a first-team all-section outfielder after leading the Indian baseball team in batting average, home runs and RBIs.

He plays for the 18U East Coast Dodgers Scout team, an elite travel team based in Wake Forest, NC.

Dickerson said Richmond, Pitt, Penn State and Kent State have expressed an interest in baseball, a sport he has played since he was four.

And while Dickerson wants to play both sports in college, he realizes football will open more doors for scholarships.

He has Division I football offers from Bucknell, Fordham, Holy Cross and New Hampshire. Dickerson, who runs a 4.5 40, is primarily recruited as an athlete.

Dickerson also plays for a 7-on-7 travel soccer team, and Carey understands the demands of his star senior as a two-sports star. Carey said Dickerson attends voluntary soccer drills “about half the time.”

“He’s trying to be here,” Carey said. “… (But it’s hard. It’s hard for kids these days. All these sports pull kids in their direction. Whether it’s basketball or baseball, they do it all year round.

“As a coach, I don’t want to be the man in between. Children have to do what they have to do. As long as they can join us and understand our plans and are ready to leave in August, we’ll be happy with that.”

Dickerson is pleased with his bigger role planned for this season. He will mainly go to the final receiver, allowing for more jet sweeps and getting the ball in his hands more often.

“I still think his story is a bit untold,” Carey said. “I think this year is going to tell a lot about who he is as a high school student. … I’m curious how it goes.”