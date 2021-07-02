USTA National Tennis Championships Return to Huntsville





Athletic Club Alabama will host the USTA Girls 16 National Clay Court Tournament in July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. After a one-year hiatus, the USTA Girls 16 National Clay Court Championships return to Huntsville, featuring more than 200 tennis players from across the country. The tournament, for players aged 16 and under, will take place July 11-18, hosted by Athletic Club Alabama. The Huntsville Tennis Center will also host early round matches. There is both singles and doubles. The United States Tennis Association selected Huntsville’s longest-established tennis club, Athletic Club Alabama (ACA), to host the 2019 tournament on a two-year deal, then announced that the tournament would continue here until at least 2024. The tournament provides more than a $650,000 economic impact to the area. Alana Boyce, a Randolph School student, AHSAA state champion and 2020 Alabama Junior Player of the Year, will be on the field. She is the first local player to qualify for the Nationals since Huntsville began his guest role. Delawares Aubrey Nisbet, a surprise winner as a 14-year-old in 2019, returns to defend her title. I can promise that Eddie Jacques and his staff at the Alabama Athletic Club will provide first-class treatment, said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. Also took pride in the adjacent Huntsville Tennis Center, one of our Parks & Recreation Department facilities, and the work of pro Joc Simmons and his team. Both are exceptional venues and there is a strong spirit of collaboration and teamwork that ensures the success of an event like this. Eddie Jacques, co-owner of Athletic Club Alabama, the 1992 USTA Boys 18 National Clay Court Champion and a former All-American at the University of Georgia, is tournament director. I think the USTA, the players and their families were impressed with what they discovered in 2019 in Huntsville and how everyone involved put together such a great tournament, said Jacques. This is a valuable event for the City of Huntsville and it is important as we continue to grow and support youth tennis in the area. We know a few familiar faces will return from 2019, but we know many of the players and their families will be at Huntsville for the first time, said Judy Ryals, President/CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau. We look forward to sharing all that Huntsville has to offer. The CVB is proud to partner with this event and we look forward to helping create a memorable experience for the athletes and their families. The United States Tennis Association founded the Girls National Clay Court Championships in 1918, with the Girls 16 division in 1962. Former champions include Tracy Austin, Mary Joe Fernandez, Lindsay Davenport, and others who have had successful collegiate and professional careers. RELATED: USTA Girls 16 National Clay Court Championships Coming To Huntsville RELATED: ‘Sad Story’: An injured Serena Williams is out of Wimbledonble

