Sports
Suzuki: ‘You have to win your home games’
TAMPA – The Canadiens suffered a 3-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at AMALIE Arena.
Montreal follows the series 2-0.
After the game, defender Shea Weber and forward Paul Byron, Corey Perry and Nick Suzuki spoke to reporters via Zoom, along with assistant coach Luke Richardson.
Here are a few highlights from their respective chats:
Weber on the Canadiens’ puck management in Game 2:
We were much better. We’ve definitely put the pucks in areas where we can get them back and make them work a little more. I thought we generated a lot more because of that. They are opportunistic, so it only takes a few mistakes to score. But if we keep doing those things, we’ll be successful in the future.
Video: Game 2 postgame media: Weber and Byron
Weber on Tampa Bay’s Blake Coleman’s winning goal with 0.3 seconds left in the second period:
It’s definitely something you don’t want to do, give up goals in the first or last minute of periods. That was certainly tough. But I thought we weren’t too bad after that.
Byron on not finishing the best scoring opportunities:
We have had many opportunities. It was a close game. We made a few mistakes and couldn’t get the puck into the net. We have to put this match behind us and prepare for the next one.
Byron comes on goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy shortly after 43 shots:
Sometimes the end result is not representative of the game. We played a better game. We are all capable of playing every game the same way. But to win against a team like the Lightning, it takes even more of everyone. If the guys can give a little more next game, we should be in a good place.
Perry on what made the difference in Wednesday night’s game:
The playoffs are so close. A bounce here, a bounce there, a timely goal, whatever it is, the games are so minimal. It’s just one of those things. They got a break at the end of the second, and that’s a momentum swing. I thought we played well tonight. I thought we had a lot of good chances. We were skating, we were forechecking and we had the puck all night. If we keep doing that, we’ll keep wearing them out.
Video: Game 2 postgame media: Perry and Suzuki
Perry on the message to the group trailing 2-0 in the series:
The message is, “Don’t stop what we’ve done in all the playoffs.” You look at what happened in the first round. We were down 3-1. We stayed focused. We stuck to our game plan. We never changed, never did anything and kept pushing. It’s no different now. It doesn’t matter, first round, second round, third round, Finale, whatever it is, you keep playing your game and keep doing the things that got you here. If you do that, you will be successful. I said it in the room. I said, “It’s fun. This is hockey. Enjoy it.” The games are so minimal. They are so close. We get one of those bounces the next game, you never know what could happen.
Suzuki on his message to fans who will not be attending the upcoming games because Quebec public health authorities have rejected the request for more spectators at the Bell Center:
I know they would love to be in the building, but it just isn’t the case in the world we live in now. We love to play for our fans. We feel the energy on the street. It was a lot of fun playing back at the Bell Center. We know that the 3,500 that will be there will encourage us and the rest will support us.
Suzuki on Game 3 and Game 4’s home turf approach:
We don’t want the series to get away from us. You have to win your home games. We’re going back home to play two games there. We have a good chance of bringing back a 2-2 series here, so we know what’s at stake and we’re good to go.
Richardson on another disappointing result in Florida:
Their goalkeeper played excellent. That way we didn’t get any bounces. We had a bit of a puck management thing at the end of the second which was a shame. We had such a good period in the second. We played our playing style. But I thought the boys had a lot of character. They came out and played hard in the third. Unfortunately it didn’t go our way. But I was confident that the guys would bounce back, play our style and play it hard, and we did. We’re getting better. We just plan to get better the next game and win Game 3.
Video: Game 2 postgame media: Richardson
Richardson on Suzuki and fellow youngster Cole Caufield making solid efforts after wrestling in the series opener:
With regard to Nick and Cole, I wasn’t worried at all. There were people who said that the spotlight and the moment were too much for them, but they showed that it is not tonight. They both had chances to score. Nick has one about the power play. They did fine again against the Brayden Point line when they were there. They definitely picked up the pace and really showed a lot of character.
