Tech Announces Date For Football Fan Day, Hokie Club 5K

1-7-2021 17:00:00 hours This year’s event will take place on Sunday, August 15 at the Beamer-Lawson practice facility

BLACKBURG After a shift to digital programming in 2020, Tech Football Fan Day presented by Virginia529 will return this year to an in-person event at the Beamer-Lawson practice facility on Sunday, August 15. This year’s event coincides with the first-ever Hokie Club Fan Day 5K, a hybrid of last year’s virtual race. FOOTBALL FAN DAY PRESENTED BY VIRGINIA529 The Hokies’ Annual Football Fan Day, presented by Virginia529, takes place on Sunday afternoon, August 15, at the Beamer-Lawson practice facility. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Click here to join our interest list and stay tuned as more details are announced. Current Hokie Kids’ Club members get exclusive early access to Fan Day at 2:30 PM ET before the general public arrives 15 minutes later. The Fan Day festivities end at 4 p.m. ET. Memberships to the Hokie Kids’ Club are now on sale for the coming year and include an exclusive T-shirt, medallion and lanyard, along with free tickets to football and men’s basketball and a birthday card from the HokieBird. Members also get free access to all women’s regular season home basketball and baseball games, as well as access to the virtual Jump Into Learning program. Click here for more information and to join the Hokie Kids’ Club. HOKIE CLUB FAN DAY 5K As part of the Fan Day experience, Tech fans are invited to participate in the Hokie Club Fan Day 5K. The race can be completed at your leisure or remotely in Blacksburgor. Registration for the event costs $45 with $15 from each registration supporting Virginia Tech student athletes. Each registration includes an official race package, emailed to the address provided at checkout. Register before July 23 at 5:00 PM ET to receive your package in time for race day. Packs include an official Fan Day 5k sweat-wicking t-shirt, racing bib, medal and a Hokie Club decal. Race participants also have access to a digital race package that includes a Spotify playlist, participant board and photo gallery. Additionally, all Fan Day 5K entrants will have the chance to win one of five Hokie prize packs. Prizes will be awarded for the best photos and best race time. Click here for more details and to register for the Hokie Club Fan Day 5K.

