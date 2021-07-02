Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook Girl Tennis Player Kinsey Knox | Winchester Star

Millbrook High School 16-year-old sophomore
Sports: Tennis. Position: No. 1 Singles and No. 1 Doubles
Parents: Wendy and Bill Knox
What do you love about tennis: I love that it’s an individual sport and you can play alone, but we can also come together as a team.
Most memorable moment in tennis: Districts win last season. (Knox won the Division 4 singles title in the Northwest District 6-0, 6-0 over Sherandos Emily Loy.) Most of the team came out and made these really cool posters to cheer me up cheer up.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: When I serve, I often hit myself in the shin.
Hardest moment in tennis: When I have to play long games or long points in a game, it gets very tiring and you can’t stop and pause.
Three people you can dine with, dead or alive: My Aunt Skip; she’s a very interesting person, and I never really get to see her. She lives in Colorado. Niall Horan; because he is my favorite singer. And Chris Evans; because I love all Marvel movies and Captain America is my favorite.
Biggest Athletic Influence: Naomi Osaka. She’s not afraid to say what she thinks, and she really is a great tennis player.
Who is your favorite teacher: My first year math teacher, Mr. [Josh] Haylake. He was just really nice and really involved in the class. He stopped me in the halls to ask how the tennis was going.
Favorite Athlete: Naomi Osaka
Favorite Sports Team: Washington Capitals
Favorite Movie: Captain America: Civil War
Favorite TV Show: Grays Anatomy
Favorite song: Our Song by Niall Horan and Anne-Marie
Favorite food: Chicken nuggets
Worst Thing You’ve Ever Eaten: Corn
Planning after high school: I know I want to go to a four-year college. I would hope to play tennis in college and maybe become a teacher. I just like helping little kids.
