NHL hires influencer who quickly blows up Habs





Hasn’t this been a great week for Habs fans? First, the Montreal Canadiens lost each of the first two games of the Stanley Cup final, trailing 0-2 to juggernaut Tampa Bay Lightning in the best-of-seven series. In Game 1, Montreal was simply outclassed by the Lightning from start to finish, and in Game 2 the Canadiens lost a 3-1 decision despite playing pretty close to their best against Tampa. As if that wasn’t enough, the NHL also hired a TikTok creator named Josh Richards as a special advisor to promote the league to the younger generation, and the social media influencer uttered F#$% the Habs on his first day of work. NHL hires TikToker Josh Richards who says “f*ck the” #Habs” on the first day https://t.co/Lh0RblUM9z pic.twitter.com/IUL62p0Xl2 Offside (@OffsideDH) June 30, 2021 Richards has over 25 million followers on TikTok and will be featured at NHL branded events, so maybe Hell will get a chance to explain his feelings about the Canadiens at a later date. I grew up as a Leafs fan. If I cheer for the Habs, my parents will reject me, Richards said during a TikTok video ahead of Wednesday night’s Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final, which has since been made private. It doesn’t look good. It’s not the move. [Expletive] the Habs. That’s a far cry from this hard-hitting interview with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, where he asked things like whether he’s a Dunkin Donuts or Tim Hortons guy. Well, the NHL might disown you after you blow up one of their Original Six franchises on your first day on the job, mate. Keep it all under there, maybe it’s a bad idea for the NHL to try to be the hip league with TikTok’s presence. Now on to the BHN Puck Links: *It sounds like the Boston Bruins will lose an important member of their coaching staff as Jay Pandolfo is reportedly accepting an associate head coach job at Boston University. (Boston hockey now) *The Philadelphia Flyers seem to be following many NHL defenders available in the trade market, including Adam Larsson with the Edmonton Oilers. (Philadelphia hockey now) *The Detroit Red Wings have hired Alex Tanguay as an assistant coach while Steve Yzerman continues to make his mark on the Winged Wheels. (Detroit Hockey Now) *Should the Washington Capitals consider keeping Henrik Lundqvist in the fold after being a mulligan this year due to his heart problems? (Washington hockey now) *Great piece on the very strong connections between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning organizations as they compete in the Stanley Cup final. (Montreal Gazette) *Interesting note about Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox, who is the first Jewish NHL player to win a major NHL Award. (jewish news) *For something completely different: it’s really amazing that this guy thought to himself, you know what? I’m going to do this with my shirt off. True and true, it was only the best people in Washington DC in that January 6th Capitol uprising.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bostonhockeynow.com/2021/07/01/bhn-puck-links-nhl-hires-influencer-who-promptly-blasts-habs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos