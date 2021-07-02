The Best 26 Yankees, Mets in Subway Series History

We are ready for your best 26.

We’re the all-time Subway Series team, a group of performers who aren’t necessarily the best players to have donned Yankees and Mets uniforms since 1997, but as this successful planning innovation launches its 25th iteration Friday night at Yankee Stadium, those who shone have played their best ball, under the Subway spotlight from 128 regular season games and five more in the postseason.

And this club, tried and true, will go up against any other 26 players from the last quarter-century you can muster, and take our chances.

Without further ado

catcher (2)

Beginner: MikePiazza. A .951 regular season OPS against the Yankees with eight home runs, half of which, you may recall, against Roger Clemens.

backup: Joe Girardi. A .892 OPS and if there is a bench-clearing brawl resulting in mass expulsions, he can intervene as player manager.

Infielders (6)

From 1B: Mark Teixeira. A .963 OPS, and his last outing in 2009 caused Luis Castiilos’ immortality to drop pop-fly.

From 2B: Jeff McNeil. A .909 OPS, better than the .848 his (sort of) current teammate Robinson Cano put up from the other side.

David Wright and Derek Jeter excelled at Subway Series games. Anthony J. Causic

Start SS: Dirk Jeter. Well, he won the Most Valuable Player award in one Yankees-Mets World Series, in 2000. Kind of a good idea.

From 3B: David Wright. The best moment of his awesome .878 OPS? His 2006 walk-off single by Mariano Rivera at Shea Stadium.

Backup 1: Matt Franco. Speaking of walk-offs against Rivera, his 1999 single with two runs, two outs and nine innings gave the Mets arguably their best win in this rivalry.

Backup 2: Luis Sojo. The beloved veteran 25-hopper (or so) on Al Leiter’s 142nd pitch gave the Yankees their 26th title in 2000.

<br />

Outfielders (5)

Start LF: Hideki Matsui. An amazing .976 OPS over seven years of action. You know how much the 2009 World Series MVP enjoyed the big moments.

Start CF: Curtis Granderson. He had a .832 OPS as a Yankee against the Mets and then .955 as a Met against the Yankees. No one has excelled on either side more.

Start RF: Aaron Judge. With a 1,070 OPS and four home runs in Subway action, he has done his part to keep this series alive.

Backup 1: Brandon Nimmo. Just like this Wyomingite turned New Yorker, who owns a 1,007 OPS.

Backup 2: Bernie Williams. In addition to his .921 OPS, he homered in the decisive 2000 World Series Game 5 and caught Piazzas to the middle for the last out.

Designated batter (1)

Alex Rodriguez: Come on, shouldn’t we take him with us? A .929 OPS and 13 home runs get him on board.

Starting pitchers (5)

Matt Harvey: While dreaming of one day joining the Yankees, the right-hander held an amazing job interview in the form of a 1.25 ERA over three starts.

Orlando Hernandez: Not only did he rack up a 1.73 ERA in four regular season starts, but his 1999 throwing the whole gauntlet at Tino Martinez is arguably the funniest moment of the series.

Pedro Martinez: We shouldn’t be surprised that, even in his downturn, the all-time great scored a 2.93 ERA against the Yankees in four starts as a Met.

Dave Mlicki: A start first start! one shutdown. Fans still stop him from telling him they were there.

Andy Pettitte: While his 4.13 regular season ERA is barely noticeable, his two outstanding World Series starts (three runs in 13 innings) should not be overlooked.

Relief jars (7)

Dell Payments: As a Yankee, he never allowed a run to the Mets in 10 appearances totaling 11 innings.

Family Jeurys: Hell comes off the injured list this weekend, looking to build his 0.84 Subway Series ERA in 11 games.

Dae Sung Koo: Takes out lefty hitters, hits Hall of Fame lefty pitchers, runs the base fearlessly. What else do you want?

Mariano Rivera.OK, a 3.53 ERA over 16 years means he hasn’t done his best job here, but how can we overlook his 20 saves and two more in the 2000 Fall Classic? In addition, his lone RBI of his career at Citi Field came on the night he earned his 500th save.

David Robertson.The current Team USA free agent and Olympian posted a 1.53 ERA in eight years of action.

Francisco Rodriguez: If K-Rod was underwhelmed as a Met in general, his 1.04 ERA and four saves against the Yankees weren’t the issue.

Mike Stanton: Two wins and 4 scoreless innings in the 2000 World Series plus a 1.98 ERA in 15 regular season games? A slam dunk.

Manager

Joe Torre: And if there’s a bad referee, Terry Collins, Bobby Valentine, Don Zimmer and Girardi take turns coming out to argue.

Taxi crew: David Cone, Carlos Delgado, Oliver Perez, Jorge Posada and Kevin Russo.