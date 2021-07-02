How the Indian cricket team comes to rest in England after WTC loss





With time left for the series against England, the Indian cricket team is making the most of the gap after the World Test Finals to relax and watch live action from some of the major tournaments taking place in the country. The Indian cricket team are currently on a three-week break and are on holiday in various parts of the UK before reuniting in the bubble on 14 July ahead of the start of the five-match Test series. While Rishabh Pant was in attendance at Wembley Stadium for the match of the 2020 European Championship Round of 16 between England and Germany, head coach Ravi Shastri was on Center Court on Thursday to watch Roger Federer in Wimbledon action. Good viewing experience. vs pic.twitter.com/LvOYex5svE Rishabh Pants (@RishabhPant17) June 30, 2021 Shastri was there to watch the Swiss tennis maestro’s second round at Center Court. “Great to be back at Wimbledon on a sunny day. Great tradition. Center court is beckoning a bit,” Shastri tweeted. The eight-time champion got his old shine back on Center Court to eclipse Richard Gasquet and move serenely to round three. After taking the opener, the sixth seed moved smoothly through the gears and Gasquet suffered an 11th straight defeat to Federer, a run dating back to 2011 in which he didn’t even win a set. Lovely to be back with on a sunny day @Wimbledon. Great tradition. Center court beckons in a bit pic.twitter.com/tZ1PCIzhQr Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 1, 2021 To eat well in England, you have to eat breakfast three times a day! Agree? pic.twitter.com/WrKuMYypZV Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) July 1, 2021 Indian captain Virat Kohli spends time with his wife Anushka Sharma, Rohit Sharma does the same with his family. India gave away a strong position on day 6 of the reserve day when they stumbled to 170 all-out from 64 for 2 in the second innings at the start of the day, giving New Zealand 139 runs to win. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor closed the doors on any chance of an Indian comeback, leading their team to a comfortable win after New Zealand made 249 in response to India’s 217 in the first innings.

