W.Va. football coaches announced for OVAC all-star game | News, Sports, Jobs

The OVAC Rudy Mumley All-Star football game will certainly be nothing new to the Linsly School coaching staff.

West Virginia and Linsly head coach BJ Depew announced members of his coaching staff who will be joining him at Bethany College on July 18 for the start of the OVAC camp to prepare for the game, which is scheduled for July 24. July at Wheeling Island Stadium.

Chris Kiedaisch (Offensive Coordinator), James Wallace (Defensive Coordinator), Brian Valentine (Offensive Line), Gee Lofstead (Defensive Line), and Doug Tush (Receivers/Defenders) will join Depew on the Mountain State sidelines.

“I’m lucky enough to have the core group of staff with me for quite some time now,” said Depauw. “To have so many Linsly alums, who have all played in the program, adds an element and says a lot for our children. They are all very knowledgeable and I know they are excited to meet and work with these kids (in the all-star game).”

Here’s a capsule look at the West Virginia workforce:

BJ DEPEW, Linsly — Since taking over from his father at the helm of the Cadets, Depew has continued the long line of success in Cadets football.

Depew has spent the past 15 seasons as the head football coach. That came on the heels of seven years working under his father, Terry.

Depew has led his alma mater to a pair of OVAC titles (2011 and 2017) and is embarking on his third relaunch as head coach in the all-star game. He also earned the Ohio Valley Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year three times.

Along with football, Depew gained coaching experience in baseball and track and field. He is currently the Linsly Director of Athletics.

Depew graduated from Linsly in 1994 and then from Ohio State University in 1999.

BJ and his wife, Tracy, have two children – a son, Isaac, and a daughter, Noelle.

CHRIS KIEDAICH, Linsly — This former Cadet quarterback has been a staple on Depew’s staff since he joined.

Kiedaisch has coached seven seasons at his alma mater and before that spent one season at his collegiate alma mater, West Liberty.

In addition to football, Kiedaisch is currently on Linsly’s baseball staff. He also previously coached basketball.

Kiedaisch, who was involved in the all-star game in 2008 and 2014, is married to Jaclyn Kiedaisch.

GEE LOFSTEAD, Linsly – This veteran staffer has worked under Depew for the past eight seasons.

Lofstead graduated from Linsly in 1986, then attended Lafayette College and eventually graduated from Temple University law school.

During his preparatory days, Lofstead was a standout player, earning a spot in the 1986 OVAC all-star game, where he served as team captain.

In addition to football, Lofstead has coached both youth hockey and lacrosse.

Gee and his wife, Christina, have two children – Graham and Bridget.

DOUG TUSH, Linsly – The newest member of the Cadets varsity staff is no stranger to football coaching or Linsly.

Tush moves up to the varsity staff after spending the last four seasons as head junior high coach. Before that, he spent time on the coaching staff of Wheeling Park and Bridgeport.

In addition to football, Tush coached baseball at Wheeling Park for ten years, half of which as a skipper. He was also the director of athletics at Bridgeport, earning Athletic Director of the Year in 2014.

Tush graduated from Wheeling Park in 1991. He received his bachelor’s degree in West Liberty and his master’s degree in West Virginia.

Doug and his wife, Kerri, have two children: a son, Trevin, who was chosen for the 2020 all-star game after a career with Linsly, and a daughter, Jensen, who is entering her first year with Linsly.

BRIAN VALENTINE, Linsly – This longtime assistant has been every step of the way throughout his coaching career with Depew.

Valentine, who is also the lead wrestling coach at Linsly, has spent all 15 years of his coaching career with Linsly.

While wrestling, Valentine has revived the Linsly program. He won a Class 3A doubles and tournament championship and was named Conference Wrestling Coach of the Year twice.

Valentine, who holds a degree from West Liberty, shone during his preparatory days in football, wrestling and baseball.

Brian and his wife, Brittany, have four sons: Chase, Landon, Cade and Steele.

JAMES WALLACE, Linsly – This former Cadet star has found a home as one of Depew’s key assistants.

Wallace has worked with the Cadets football program for the past 13 seasons. In addition to those duties, he spent several seasons as the head basketball coach for boys and also worked with the baseball team. He is also currently a member of the track coaching staff.

Wallace graduated from Bethany where he played both basketball and baseball and received his master’s degree in Muskingum.

James and his wife, Katie, are the parents of a daughter, Emma.