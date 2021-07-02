NEC softball, tennis All-Stars announced | Local sports





Gloucester softball and tennis players were the last to be honored by the Northeastern Conference when the two sports released their conference All-Star teams. The Gloucester softball team, which finished second in the NEC North Division and reached the semifinals of Division 2 North, saw two players named All Conference and two others named Conference All-Stars. Senior captain Ella Marshall and junior captain Jenna Hoofnagle were each named first-team All NEC. A varsity starter since her freshman season, Marshall was a standout defensive player at shortstop and Gloucesters table setter at the top of the batting lineup, dealing serious damage with the bat and on the base paths. Hoofnagle was one of the best pitchers in the NEC, as she was able to beat the strikeouts with her overwhelming fastball. She was also one of the most consistent batters of the conferences and Gloucesters’ best running producer in the middle of the batting lineup. A pair of juniors were also named Conference All-Stars in second baseman Natalie Aiello, another two-way standout with a slick glove and a little bat in the middle of the lineup, and outfielder Riley Thibodeau, who has a powerful top van de order hitter with one of Gloucester’s strongest outfield throwing arms. Gloucester’s boys tennis team won the NEC South Division and put on an impressive run of tournaments, winning in the preliminaries before taking the number 1 in the section to the wire in the first round of the Division 2 North State Tournament. The Fishermen saw three players earn a spot on the NEC All-Star team, and all three are underclassmen. Freshman Andry Payano-Sousa, the team’s No. 1 player at the end of the season, freshman Anders Littman, who established himself in No. 2 basehits and also played some doubles, and sophomore Noah Willett, an ace in doubles, were Gloucester’s All-Star performers. The Gloucester girls also saw a few players earn NEC All-Star status in their top two singles players. Junior Isabelle Nixon had a big season in the No. 1 spot, while sophomore Sophia Picano earned a spot on the All-Star team for her work on No. 2 singles.

