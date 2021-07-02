CRACKS OF DON: How hockey legends earned assists on Tourigny’s return to NHL

Photo by Ashley Fraser / post media

Article content The remarkable story of how Andre Tourigny returned to the NHL five years after being unceremoniously dumped by Ottawa involves both the best goalscorer to ever play the game and the best goalscorer in a single season in OHL history.

Article content The latter two actually came together in pursuit of the 1977-78 OHL points title, when17-year-old Wayne Gretzky of the Soo Greyhounds was locked in a two-horse race with the Ottawa 67s Bobby Smith, a 20-year-old center. Smith had the upper hand and set a league standard that was not met with 192 points in 61 games, while Gretzky finished with 182 points in 64 games. Smith went on to have a spectacular 15 season career with the Minnesota North Stars and Montreal Canadiens, while Gretzky made up for the junior race loss by breaking just about every record he could get for the rest of his career. The two crossed paths again as hockey managers. In 2000, Smith, who had been the GM of the Phoenix Coyotes since he replaced John Paddock in 1997, suddenly had a new and trusted boss when Gretzky became part owner of the team.

Article content That arrangement did not last long. Smith was soon on his way out, while Gretzky chose his longtime agent, Michael Barnett, to take over the job. Looking for a new venture, Smith was about to buy a struggling franchise in the WHL when he got a call from Jeff Hunt, who owned the 67s. Hunt had been approached by businessmen in the Maritimes looking for someone to take over the QMJHL franchise in Halifax, as the owner, Moosehead Breweries, wanted out. Hunt suggested taking the opportunity to his friend Smith, who grew up four and a half hours from Halifax in Northern Sydney, Nova Scotia. For the 2003-04 season, Smith became the majority owner of the Mooseheads. He thanked Hunt repeatedly.

Article content I owe you one, Smith said. The Mooseheads won the Memorial Cup nine years later, with current Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme behind the bench and Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin in the forward group. For whatever reason, Ducharme decided to resign after the 2015-16 season and take over as coach/GM at Drummondville, leaving Smith behind a vacancy. He filled it by giving the suddenly available Tourigny a five-year contract. When Tourigny went to Halifax, he left behind his young, permanent family in Ottawa. It turned out not to be an ideal situation. Meanwhile, the 67’s under three seasons wrestled with Jeff Brown. They needed a change of direction. Tourigny had to be reunited with his family.

Article content Everyone who asked Hunt told him Tourigny is a great coach. He called Smith. The favor was repaid. In three seasons with the 67’s, Tourigny proved he was ready for his first chance at becoming a head coach in the NHL. That opportunity comes in Arizona, where Smith lives today, with the organization very briefly run by the greatest ever goalscorer and the best goalscorer in a single season in OHL history. FROM THE TOP To hockey folks, July 1 just doesn’t seem like Canada Day without the opening of the NHL unrestricted free agent market, which has been postponed four weeks under the pandemic-changed schedule. However, the Los Angeles Kings gave us something to chew on by trading a second round pick in 2021 and a third round pick in 2022 for the Nashville Predators for Viktor Arvidsson. The speedy 28-year-old winger has had just 10 goals and 25 points in 50 games this season, but in 2018-19 he scored 34 goals in just 58 games. Before that, he also had seasons of 29 and 31 goals. With three years left on a contract with an average annual value of $4.25 million, getting Arvidsson on a few design picks without a scoop is a steal for the Kings. Or what can be considered the same as a proper signing by a free agent.

Article content BETWEEN PERIODS Dozens and dozens of players and former players had their bank accounts filled up on July 1 by the teams who overpaid them ridiculously as previous free agents. Among those who received payment from their cash cow on Thursday, including the team, amount, and year the checks eventually stopped coming: Kyle Turris, Nashville, $2 million (2027), Cory Schneider, New Jersey, $2 million ( 2023), Corey Perry, Anaheim, $2 million (2022), Bobby Ryan, Ottawa, $1,833,333 (2023), Vincent Lecavalier, Tampa Bay, $1,761,905 (2026), Ilya Bryzgalov, Philadelphia, $1,642. 857 (2026), Rick DiPietro, NYI, $1.5 million (2028), Dion Phaneuf, Ottawa, $354,167 (2022). BACK TO THE POINT According to Jack Eichel’s agent, the Sabers and their captain are approaching a solution to treat the hernia in his neck. That’s a start. Eichel wants to have cervical disc replacement surgery, while the team has advised against that procedure because it has never been done on a player before. Stay tuned

Article content AT THIS DATE Eddie Belfour was known as the great signing of the free agent the day after opened the market. Exactly 24 years ago, he signed a deal with the Dallas Stars that paid off for the team. The first year, Belfour was 37-12-10 with 1.88 goals against average when the Stars won the Presidents Trophy. In Year 2, he was 35-15-9 with a GAA of 1.99 as he led the team to the first and only Stanley Cup. Exactly 19 years ago, Belfour signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs, with whom he won 93 games in three seasons and set a playoff-record (in 2004) with three shutouts in one playoff series. Without a draft, Belfour is fifth on the list of career wins in goaltending with 484, behind only Martin Brodeur (691), Patrick Roy (551), Marc-Andre Fleury (492) and Roberto Luongo (489). But he’s also known for once offering the Dallas Police Department a billion dollars not to take him to jail after a hotel scuffle when he wasn’t the rich man you’d think. Over a 19-season, Hall of Fame career, capfriendly.com estimates that Belfour earned $18.81 million, or about $2 million less than what Carey Price earns over two seasons. Exactly four years ago, Daniel Alfredsson ran away from a job at the Ottawas NHL team without ever publicly giving the real reason. The abrupt washing of his hands from the team and the fact that he is one of only two modern players to hang his jersey from the rafters of Canadian Tire Center is something Alfredsson has in common with Chris Phillips. (63), Paul Lawless (57), Eric Daze (46), Tomas Vokoun (45), Joe Thornton (42), Vladimir Sobotka (34), JT Brown (31), Dominik Kahun (26) and Robert Thomas (22 ) Also think of the late great Kenny Wharram, who would have turned 88 today. If you didn’t know, Wharram played right on the Chicago Blackhawks famous Scooter Line, which originally started with former Detroit Red Wings star Ted Lindsay as the left winger and Stan Mikita in the middle. When Lindsay retired (the first time), his place was taken by Ab McDonald, as the Scooter Line played a prominent role in the Chicago Cup-winning team of 1961. In 1964, McDonald was traded to the Boston Bruins along with Reggie Fleming. for Doug Mohns, who inherited the position from Scooter Line. Wharram was forced to retire in 1970 due to heart problems. He was 37, but still played at a high level, with 30 goals and 39 assists in 1968-69, his last season. He returned to his hometown of North Bay, where he became a carpenter. He was inducted into the North Bay Hall of Fame in 1980 and passed away in 2017 at the age of 83. DISTANCE SHOTS Bruce Firestone, the original owner of the NHL franchise from modern Ottawas, expects to hear from friends if the Lightning win a few more games against the Habs. He knows they will remind him that the score will be Tampa 3, Ottawa 0 in Stanley Cup wins between the franchises that entered the league at the same time. I’m not jealous (much), Firestone said on Twitter. My only comeback is that the #Sens won nine (or 11) Cups at the time (the last in 1927). He should also point out that Ottawa has won two more Memorial Cups and nine Gray Cups more than Tampa Bay. [email protected]

